Thalapathy 69: Vijay's Salary For His Final Film Set To Surpass His Own Record Remunerations In Leo And GOAT

Thalapathy
69:
Popularly
known
as
Thalapathy
Vijay
among
his
fans,
actor
Vijay
made
a
significant
career
shift
by
announcing
his
entry
into
politics
and
unveiling
the
name
of
his
new
political
party
on
February
2nd.
Currently
immersed
in
the
shooting
of
'The
Greatest
of
All
Time'
(GOAT),
helmed
by
Venkat
Prabhu,
Vijay
has
confirmed
that
this
film
serves
as
his
penultimate
cinematic
endeavor,
with
'Thalapathy
69'
slated
to
be
his
final
acting
project.
Thalapathy
69:
Director
Finalised?
Reports
suggest
that
D.
V.
V.
Danayya,
a
notable
personality
in
the
Telugu
film
industry,
will
be
producing
Thalapathy
69.
There
have
been
speculations
regarding
the
director
for
the
project,
with
several
prominent
names
being
considered,
such
as
Atlee
Kumar,
Vetrimaaran,
Nelson
Dilipkumar,
H.
Vinoth,
and
Telugu
director
Trivikram
Srinivas.
Presently,
there
is
considerable
industry
speculation
indicating
that
H.
Vinoth
is
set
to
direct
Thalapathy
69,
scheduled
for
release
as
a
political
film
in
2025.
Notably,
H.
Vinoth
has
directed
acclaimed
films
such
as
"Sathuranga
Vettai,"
"Theeran
Adhigaaram
Ondru,"
"Nerkonda
Paarvai,"
"Valimai," and
"Thunivu."
Vijay's
Salary
For
Thalapathy
69
According
to
a
report
by
DTNext,
it
has
been
revealed
that
Thalapathy
Vijay
is
set
to
receive
the
highest
remuneration
of
his
career,
a
staggering
250
crore,
for
his
upcoming
project
tentatively
titled
Thalapathy
69.
Reportedly
directed
by
H.
Vinoth,
the
film
is
said
to
delve
into
a
political
subject,
adding
an
intriguing
layer
to
Vijay's
repertoire.
While
the
production
house
is
yet
to
be
finalised,
DVV
Entertainment
is
emerging
as
a
front-runner,
with
AGS
also
expressing
interest
in
producing
the
movie.
This
news
has
sparked
excitement
among
fans,
eagerly
anticipating
Vijay's
next
big
venture.
As
per
film
industry
tracker
Amutha
Bharathi,
Thalapathy
Vijay's
remuneration
graph
is
on
a
remarkable
ascent,
showcasing
his
immense
popularity
and
influence
in
the
industry.
Starting
from
a
staggering
150
crore
for
LEO,
his
remuneration
soared
to
an
impressive
200
crore
for
The
Greatest
Of
All
Time
and
now
stands
at
an
astounding
250
crore
for
Thalapathy
69.
This
exponential
growth
underscores
the
unparalleled
craze
and
stardom
he
has
cultivated
over
the
years.
However,
there's
a
looming
concern
among
Kollywood
enthusiasts
that
if
Vijay
decides
to
transition
into
politics
full-time,
it
would
be
a
significant
loss
for
the
industry.