The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) First Single Release Date: Song Unveiling Date For Vijay's Movie Revealed

Vijay's
'GOAT'
Update:
Actor
Vijay,
also
known
as
Thalapathy
Vijay
among
his
fans,
made
a
pivotal
move
in
his
career
by
announcing
his
foray
into
politics
and
revealing
the
name
of
his
new
political
party
on
February
2nd.
While
currently
engaged
in
filming
'The
Greatest
of
All
Time'
(GOAT),
directed
by
Venkat
Prabhu,
Vijay
has
affirmed
that
this
movie
marks
his
second-to-last
cinematic
venture,
with
'Thalapathy
69'
set
to
be
his
final
acting
pursuit.
Vijay's
previous
film,
"Leo," hit
theatres
on
October
19,
2023,
marking
his
second
collaboration
with
director
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
following
the
success
of
their
first
project
together,
"Master."
While
"Leo"
generated
significant
anticipation
among
fans,
it
received
mixed
reviews
upon
release.
In
response
to
the
mixed
reception
of
"Leo," Vijay
teamed
up
with
Venkat
Prabhu
for
his
next
project.
Known
for
his
versatility
in
directing
films
across
various
genres
in
Tamil
cinema,
Venkat
Prabhu's
recent
release,
"Custody,"
did
not
meet
expectations.
Shooting
for
'GOAT'
has
been
in
progress
for
several
months,
generating
anticipation
among
Vijay's
fans.
The
latest
update
about
'GOAT'
reveals
intriguing
details
about
the
film.
The
Greatest
Of
All
Time
First
Single
Release
Date
Amidst
mounting
anticipation,
the
latest
reports
unveil
an
exciting
update
for
Vijay
fans
eagerly
awaiting
his
upcoming
venture,
"The
Greatest
Of
All
Time"
(GOAT).
Set
to
amplify
the
buzz
surrounding
the
film,
the
announcement
hints
at
the
release
of
the
first
single
from
GOAT
on
April
14th.
Directed
by
Venkat
Prabhu,
the
film
marks
Vijay's
penultimate
acting
endeavour,
adding
to
the
fervour
surrounding
the
project.
With
expectations
soaring
high,
this
unveiling
promises
to
offer
a
glimpse
into
the
musical
essence
and
cinematic
extravaganza
that
GOAT
is
poised
to
deliver.
Apart
from
Vijay,
the
ensemble
cast
of
'GOAT'
boasts
prominent
names
such
as
Prashanth,
Prabhu
Deva,
Sneha,
Laila,
Meenakshi
Chaudhary,
Parvati
Nair,
Mohan,
Jayaram,
Ajmal
Ameer,
Yogi
Babu,
VTV
Ganesh,
Vaibhav,
Premgi
Amaren,
Aravind
Akash,
Ajay
Raj,
Abyukta,
and
Ganja
Karuppu,
among
others.
As
filming
progresses,
the
buzz
surrounding
'GOAT'
continues
to
grow,
with
fans
eagerly
awaiting
further
updates
on
this
highly
anticipated
project.
Stay
tuned
for
more
updates
as
Vijay
enthusiasts
brace
themselves
for
an
exhilarating
musical
journey
on
April
14th.