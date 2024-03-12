Vadakkupatti Ramasamy OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's Where To Watch Santhanam's Comedy Movie

Vadakkupatti Ramasamy OTT Release: The movie 'Vadakkupatti Ramasamy', featuring Santhanam in the lead role and directed by Karthik Yogi, was released on February 2, 2024.

The period comedy, set against the backdrop of the 1960s, features Megha Akash, Nizhalgal Ravi, and M. S. Bhaskar alongside Santhanam in prominent roles. Additionally, renowned actors such as Lollu Sabha Maaran, Tamizh, Mottai Rajendran, and John Vijay were also cast in 'Vadakkupatti Ramasamy'.

With Santhanam in the lead role, the movie guarantees an enjoyable and comedic entertainment experience. Director Karthik Yogi, a self-proclaimed admirer of Goundamani, has named this film, drawing inspiration from a term used by the iconic comedian in one of his comedic tracks.

Vadakkupatti Ramasamy OTT Release Date And Platform

Now available on Amazon Prime, Vadakkupatti Ramasamy invites audiences to immerse themselves in its humorous and nostalgic world.

Vadakkupatti Ramasamy Cast And Crew

The ensemble cast features Tamizh portraying the role of the antagonist, supported by actors such as MS Baaskar, Nizhalgal Ravi, Ravi Maria, John Vijay, Seshu, Jacqueline, and Motta Rajendran in various supporting roles.

The core technical crew comprises music director Sean Roldan, cinematographer Deepak, and editor Shiva Nandeeswaran.