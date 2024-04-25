Veppam Kulir Mazhai OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Dhirav And Ismath Banu's Film

Veppam Kulir Mazhai OTT Release: Veppam Kulir Mazhai, a Tamil film set to hit theatres on March 29, 2024, is helmed by Pascal Vedamuthu. The cast includes Dhirav G, Ismath Banu, M. S. Bhaskar, Rama, and Vijaya Lakshmi in prominent roles.

Veppam Kulir Mazhai Synopsis

The narrative follows Petthaperumal and Paandi, a contentedly married couple facing societal pressure to conceive, delving into the impact on their relationship.

Veppam Kulir OTT Release Date And Platform

"Veppam Kulir Mazhai" will begin streaming on Aha starting April 26, according to recent reports. Film enthusiasts can now experience this captivating cinematic journey from the comfort of their homes. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the OTT release of this drama film.

Veppam Kulir Review

Veppam Kulir Mazhai has received positive reviews, with film journalist Rajasekar's X (formerly Twitter) post highlighting its strengths. Describing it as a small rural film with a big heart, Rajasekar praised director Pascal's handling of the sensitive topic of parenthood with sincerity and authenticity. The film portrays the pain of an innocent couple longing to become parents without deviating from its core plot. Lead actors Dhirav and Ismath Banu delivered outstanding performances, particularly in emotionally charged scenes, showcasing their courage and dedication. The film's portrayal of village life was commended for its realism, with supporting actors MS Bhaskar and Rama also receiving praise for their roles. Shankar's music, reminiscent of Ilaiyaraaja's style, added depth to the film. With a rating of 3.5 out of 5, Veppam Kulir Mazhai comes highly recommended for audiences seeking a heartfelt and authentic cinematic experience.

Veppam Kulir Mazhai Cast And Crew

The ensemble of Veppam Kulir Mazhai features Dhirav G, Ismath Banu, M. S. Bhaskar, Rama, and Vijaya Lakshmi in key roles.

Pascal Vedamuthu served as both the director and writer of the film. In addition to acting, Dhirav G took on the roles of producer and editor. Shankar Rangarajan was responsible for the music composition, while Prithvi Rajendran served as the cinematographer. Anand Ramachandran handled sound design, and Balachander C. S. acted as the art director.