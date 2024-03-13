Vidaa Muyarchi First Look Poster Release Date To Announce Today? Ajith Kumar Fans On The Edge Of Their Seats

Vidaa
Muyarchi
First
Look
Poster
Release:
Ajith
Kumar
is
presently
engaged
in
the
production
of
an
intense
action-packed
film
titled
"Vidaa
Muyarchi," directed
by
Magizh
Thirumeni
and
produced
by
Subaskaran
Allirajah
under
the
banner
Lyca
Productions.
Magizh
Thirumeni,
renowned
for
his
knack
for
crafting
sophisticated
entertainers,
has
notable
works
like
"Kalaga
Thalaivan,"
"Thadam," and
"Thadaiyara
Thaaka"
to
his
credit.
Alongside
Ajith,
the
star-studded
cast
includes
Arjun
Sarja,
Trisha,
Regina
Cassandra,
and
actor
Arav,
among
others.
The
principal
photography
of
the
movie
began
in
October
2023
and
is
primarily
taking
place
in
Azerbaijan.
The
film
features
music
by
Anirudh
Ravichander,
cinematography
by
Nirav
Shah
and
Om
Prakash,
and
editing
by
N.
B.
Srikanth.
Unfortunately,
the
film
unit
faced
a
tragic
setback
during
their
shoot
in
Azerbaijan.
Milan,
a
prominent
art
director
in
Tamil
cinema
and
a
key
member
of
the
team,
unexpectedly
passed
away
due
to
a
heart
attack
while
on
location.
Milan,
who
had
contributed
to
numerous
of
Ajith's
earlier
projects
such
as
"Billa,"
"Aegan,"
"Veeram,"
"Vedalam," and
"Vivegam,"
had
an
illustrious
career
spanning
over
30
films.
Following
Milan's
untimely
demise,
Ajith
and
Magizh
Thirumeni,
deeply
affected
by
the
loss,
prioritised
the
health
of
their
team
members
by
arranging
medical
check-ups
to
ensure
their
well-being
amidst
the
shoot.
Anticipation
Peaks:
Speculations
Surrounding
'Vidaa
Muyarchi'
First
Look
Release
Fans
of
Ajith
Kumar
are
eagerly
awaiting
the
release
of
"Vidaa
Muyarchi" with
excitement.
Meanwhile,
speculation
is
brewing
on
social
media,
suggesting
that
the
first
look
poster
of
the
film
might
be
unveiled
tomorrow,
with
an
announcement
expected
today.
Netizens
are
eagerly
anticipating
an
official
update
from
the
filmmakers,
adding
to
the
excitement
surrounding
the
highly-awaited
project.