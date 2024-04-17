Vidaa Muyarchi First Look Poster Release Date Revealed: Sneak Peek Into Ajith's Action Film Coming Soon

Vidaa
Muyarchi
First
Look
Poster
Release:
Ajith
Kumar
is
currently
involved
in
the
production
of
a
high-octane
action
film
titled
"Vidaa
Muyarchi," directed
by
Magizh
Thirumeni
and
produced
by
Subaskaran
Allirajah
under
the
banner
Lyca
Productions.
Magizh
Thirumeni,
renowned
for
his
expertise
in
creating
sophisticated
entertainment,
boasts
an
impressive
portfolio,
including
works
such
as
"Kalaga
Thalaivan,"
"Thadam,"
and
"Thadaiyara
Thaaka."
Joining
Ajith
in
the
star-studded
cast
of
"Vidaa
Muyarchi"
are
Arjun
Sarja,
Trisha,
Regina
Cassandra,
and
actor
Arav,
among
others.
Principal
photography
for
the
film
commenced
in
October
2023,
predominantly
set
in
Azerbaijan.
Anirudh
Ravichander
provides
the
music,
with
cinematography
handled
by
Nirav
Shah
and
Om
Prakash
and
editing
overseen
by
N.
B.
Srikanth.
Tragic
Setback
During
Filming
Regrettably,
the
film
crew
encountered
a
tragic
setback
during
their
shoot
in
Azerbaijan.
Milan,
a
prominent
art
director
in
Tamil
cinema
and
a
valued
member
of
the
team,
unexpectedly
passed
away
due
to
a
heart
attack
while
on
location.
Milan
had
made
significant
contributions
to
several
of
Ajith's
earlier
projects,
including
"Billa,"
"Aegan,"
"Veeram,"
"Vedalam,"
and
"Vivegam,"
boasting
an
illustrious
career
spanning
over
30
films.
In
the
aftermath
of
Milan's
untimely
demise,
Ajith
and
Magizh
Thirumeni,
deeply
affected
by
the
loss,
took
immediate
steps
to
prioritise
the
well-being
of
their
team
members.
They
arranged
medical
check-ups
to
ensure
the
health
and
safety
of
everyone
involved
amidst
the
ongoing
shoot.
Diwali
Release
Consideration
Recent
reports
indicate
that
the
creators
of
"Vidaa
Muyarchi"
are
considering
the
auspicious
occasion
of
the
Diwali
festival
week
as
the
ideal
release
date
for
the
movie.
With
Diwali
falling
on
November
1st,
the
festive
atmosphere
and
heightened
anticipation
among
audiences
make
it
a
strategic
choice
for
the
film's
debut.
BTS
Video
Release
Vidaa
Muyarchi
made
waves
in
recent
headlines
following
the
release
of
behind-the-scenes
footage
dating
back
to
November
of
the
previous
year,
showcasing
moments
from
the
film's
shoot
in
Azerbaijan.
Among
these
scenes,
Ajith's
daring
stunt
driving
a
car,
which
ended
in
an
overturn,
garnered
attention.
Thankfully,
the
makers
confirmed
Ajith's
safety
post-accident.
This
isn't
the
first
time
Ajith
has
performed
such
stunts
solo;
previously,
he
executed
a
daring
bike
stunt
without
a
body
double
in
the
movie
Mankatha.
First
Look
Poster
Release
Date
Revealed
According
to
the
latest
reports,
the
eagerly
anticipated
first-look
poster
for
"Vidaa
Muyarchi"
is
set
to
be
unveiled
on
May
1st,
coinciding
with
Ajith
Kumar's
birthday.
Fans
are
eagerly
awaiting
this
momentous
occasion,
as
it
marks
not
only
the
unveiling
of
the
film's
visuals
but
also
a
celebration
of
the
renowned
actor's
special
day.
With
Ajith
Kumar
in
the
lead
role
and
a
talented
team
behind
the
project,
expectations
are
high
for
"Vidaa
Muyarchi"
to
deliver
a
thrilling
cinematic
experience.