Vidaa Muyarchi Update: Anticipation Peaks As BTS Video Of Ajith Kumar's SHOCKING Car Stunt Emerges

Vidaa
Muyarchi
Official
Update:
Ajith
Kumar
is
presently
engaged
in
the
production
of
an
intense
action-packed
film
titled
"Vidaa
Muyarchi," directed
by
Magizh
Thirumeni
and
produced
by
Subaskaran
Allirajah
under
the
banner
Lyca
Productions.
Magizh
Thirumeni,
renowned
for
his
knack
for
crafting
sophisticated
entertainers,
has
notable
works
like
"Kalaga
Thalaivan,"
"Thadam,"
and
"Thadaiyara
Thaaka"
to
his
credit.
Alongside
Ajith,
the
star-studded
cast
includes
Arjun
Sarja,
Trisha,
Regina
Cassandra,
and
actor
Arav,
among
others.
The
principal
photography
of
the
movie
began
in
October
2023
and
primarily
took
place
in
Azerbaijan.
The
film
features
music
by
Anirudh
Ravichander,
cinematography
by
Nirav
Shah
and
Om
Prakash,
and
editing
by
N.
B.
Srikanth.
Unfortunately,
the
film
unit
faced
a
tragic
setback
during
their
shoot
in
Azerbaijan.
Milan,
a
prominent
art
director
in
Tamil
cinema
and
a
key
member
of
the
team,
unexpectedly
passed
away
due
to
a
heart
attack
while
on
location.
Milan,
who
had
contributed
to
numerous
of
Ajith's
earlier
projects
such
as
"Billa,"
"Aegan,"
"Veeram,"
"Vedalam,"
and
"Vivegam,"
had
an
illustrious
career
spanning
over
30
films.
Following
Milan's
untimely
demise,
Ajith
and
Magizh
Thirumeni,
deeply
affected
by
the
loss,
prioritised
the
health
of
their
team
members
by
arranging
medical
check-ups
to
ensure
their
well-being
amidst
the
shoot.
Vidaa
Muyarchi
Official
Update
Soon?
According
to
the
latest
reports,
anticipation
is
reaching
its
peak
as
the
official
update
for
Ajithkumar's
highly
anticipated
film
"VidaaMuyarchi"
is
on
the
brink
of
release.
Fans
are
eagerly
awaiting
this
update,
which
is
expected
to
bring
new
insights
and
details
about
the
film,
adding
to
the
excitement
surrounding
its
release.
With
expectations
soaring,
fans
and
enthusiasts
alike
are
eagerly
awaiting
the
announcement,
anticipating
what
promises
to
be
an
electrifying
update.
Vidaa
Muyarchi
BTS
Video
Meanwhile,
a
BTS
video
of
the
Vidaa
Muyarchi
shoot
has
surfaced.
This
footage
dates
back
to
November
of
last
year,
when
the
movie
was
being
filmed
in
Azerbaijan.
During
the
shoot,
Ajith
performed
a
daring
stunt
without
a
body
double,
driving
a
car
that
eventually
overturned.
Fortunately,
the
makers
confirmed
that
Ajith
emerged
unscathed
from
the
accident.
Although
this
incident
occurred
five
months
ago,
the
video
is
not
the
most
recent.
Nevertheless,
Ajith
is
no
stranger
to
performing
such
stunts
without
a
body
double;
he
previously
executed
a
daring
bike
stunt
without
one
in
the
movie
Mankatha.