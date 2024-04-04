Vidaa Muyarchi Update: Anticipation Peaks As BTS Video Of Ajith Kumar's SHOCKING Car Stunt Emerges

Vidaa Muyarchi Official Update: Ajith Kumar is presently engaged in the production of an intense action-packed film titled "Vidaa Muyarchi," directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner Lyca Productions.

Magizh Thirumeni, renowned for his knack for crafting sophisticated entertainers, has notable works like "Kalaga Thalaivan," "Thadam," and "Thadaiyara Thaaka" to his credit. Alongside Ajith, the star-studded cast includes Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Regina Cassandra, and actor Arav, among others.

The principal photography of the movie began in October 2023 and primarily took place in Azerbaijan. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Nirav Shah and Om Prakash, and editing by N. B. Srikanth.

Unfortunately, the film unit faced a tragic setback during their shoot in Azerbaijan. Milan, a prominent art director in Tamil cinema and a key member of the team, unexpectedly passed away due to a heart attack while on location. Milan, who had contributed to numerous of Ajith's earlier projects such as "Billa," "Aegan," "Veeram," "Vedalam," and "Vivegam," had an illustrious career spanning over 30 films.

Following Milan's untimely demise, Ajith and Magizh Thirumeni, deeply affected by the loss, prioritised the health of their team members by arranging medical check-ups to ensure their well-being amidst the shoot.

Vidaa Muyarchi Official Update Soon?

According to the latest reports, anticipation is reaching its peak as the official update for Ajithkumar's highly anticipated film "VidaaMuyarchi" is on the brink of release. Fans are eagerly awaiting this update, which is expected to bring new insights and details about the film, adding to the excitement surrounding its release. With expectations soaring, fans and enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the announcement, anticipating what promises to be an electrifying update.

Vidaa Muyarchi BTS Video

Meanwhile, a BTS video of the Vidaa Muyarchi shoot has surfaced. This footage dates back to November of last year, when the movie was being filmed in Azerbaijan. During the shoot, Ajith performed a daring stunt without a body double, driving a car that eventually overturned. Fortunately, the makers confirmed that Ajith emerged unscathed from the accident. Although this incident occurred five months ago, the video is not the most recent. Nevertheless, Ajith is no stranger to performing such stunts without a body double; he previously executed a daring bike stunt without one in the movie Mankatha.