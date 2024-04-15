Vijay's GOAT: 'Whistle Podu' Alleged To Promote Violence And Drugs, Complaint Lodged At DGP Office

Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT: Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film, "The Greatest of All Time," marks his penultimate acting venture before his anticipated transition into politics, a move announced by the actor himself in February.

Following this project, he has one more film, tentatively titled "Thalapathy69," before bidding farewell to the film industry. Notably, "The Greatest of All Time" signifies Vijay's maiden collaboration with renowned director Venkat Prabhu. The movie's music is composed by talented musician Yuvan Shankar Raja. The first single from the movie, featuring lyrics by Madhan Karky, was released just yesterday.

Controversy Surrounding "Whistle Podu" Song

Despite the song's widespread circulation among fans, a complaint has been filed against the track "Whistle Podu" at the Chennai DGP office. The complainant alleges that actor Vijay is endorsing drug and alcohol use, citing a similar theme in Vijay's previous movie "Leo," where a song apparently supports drug use.

The complainant further contends that the song "Whistle Podu," sung by Vijay and recently released on the internet, promotes violence and alcoholism. They argue that film certification rules mandate awareness messages where drugs and liquor are depicted, which Vijay's songs lack. Additionally, the complainant asserts that Vijay's songs consistently contain lyrics endorsing drugs and delinquency among youth.

GOAT Cast

Shooting for 'GOAT' has been in progress for several months, generating anticipation among Vijay's fans. Apart from Vijay, the ensemble cast of 'GOAT' boasts prominent names such as Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Parvati Nair, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash, Ajay Raj, Abyukta, and Ganja Karuppu, among others. As filming progresses, the buzz surrounding 'GOAT' continues to grow, with fans eagerly awaiting further updates on this highly anticipated project.