Vijay's GOAT: 'Whistle Podu' Alleged To Promote Violence And Drugs, Complaint Lodged At DGP Office

Thalapathy
Vijay's
GOAT:
Thalapathy
Vijay's
upcoming
film,
"The
Greatest
of
All
Time," marks
his
penultimate
acting
venture
before
his
anticipated
transition
into
politics,
a
move
announced
by
the
actor
himself
in
February.
Following
this
project,
he
has
one
more
film,
tentatively
titled
"Thalapathy69,"
before
bidding
farewell
to
the
film
industry.
Notably,
"The
Greatest
of
All
Time"
signifies
Vijay's
maiden
collaboration
with
renowned
director
Venkat
Prabhu.
The
movie's
music
is
composed
by
talented
musician
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja.
The
first
single
from
the
movie,
featuring
lyrics
by
Madhan
Karky,
was
released
just
yesterday.
Controversy
Surrounding
"Whistle
Podu"
Song
Despite
the
song's
widespread
circulation
among
fans,
a
complaint
has
been
filed
against
the
track
"Whistle
Podu"
at
the
Chennai
DGP
office.
The
complainant
alleges
that
actor
Vijay
is
endorsing
drug
and
alcohol
use,
citing
a
similar
theme
in
Vijay's
previous
movie
"Leo,"
where
a
song
apparently
supports
drug
use.
The
complainant
further
contends
that
the
song
"Whistle
Podu,"
sung
by
Vijay
and
recently
released
on
the
internet,
promotes
violence
and
alcoholism.
They
argue
that
film
certification
rules
mandate
awareness
messages
where
drugs
and
liquor
are
depicted,
which
Vijay's
songs
lack.
Additionally,
the
complainant
asserts
that
Vijay's
songs
consistently
contain
lyrics
endorsing
drugs
and
delinquency
among
youth.
GOAT
Cast
Shooting
for
'GOAT' has
been
in
progress
for
several
months,
generating
anticipation
among
Vijay's
fans.
Apart
from
Vijay,
the
ensemble
cast
of
'GOAT'
boasts
prominent
names
such
as
Prashanth,
Prabhu
Deva,
Sneha,
Laila,
Meenakshi
Chaudhary,
Parvati
Nair,
Mohan,
Jayaram,
Ajmal
Ameer,
Yogi
Babu,
VTV
Ganesh,
Vaibhav,
Premgi
Amaren,
Aravind
Akash,
Ajay
Raj,
Abyukta,
and
Ganja
Karuppu,
among
others.
As
filming
progresses,
the
buzz
surrounding
'GOAT'
continues
to
grow,
with
fans
eagerly
awaiting
further
updates
on
this
highly
anticipated
project.