 »   »   » 2.O Audio Launch: Some Jaw-dropping Updates!

In what could be the biggest movie in Indian cinema in terms of making, budget and enormity, 2.0 is all set to initiate its dominance from October 27th. Being made at a whopping budget of 450Cr where the VFX segment itself has costed over 90Cr, the movie is all set to be a visual extravaganza.

The audio launch of the Rajinikanth starrer, which is being helmed by Shankar, is slated for an October 27th release. Let's catch up on some of the highlights which were witnessed on the said grand day.



The budget of the audio launch is estimated at Rs 12Cr in Burj Khalifa, Dubai.

2.0 becomes the first ever film to have its audio launch in Burj Park. Dubai Government has granted permission for this massive event.

A.R. Rahman would perform the songs live, with 125 symphony musicians.

Bosco dance group would have a dedication dance performance in tribute to Superstar Rajinikanth, Shankar and A.R. Rahman.

12000 free passes have been issued for this event with a lot of Superstar fans embracing the event.

2 crores worth LED screens are to be put up at shopping malls in Dubai for the live relay of the event.

Dubai King is expected to grace the audio launch event with his presence.

Movie posters have already been put up across certain malls in Dubai as part of the promotional activity, while the production house, Lyca Productions, is planning to make it even bigger in order to catapult the movie to various regions with a wider set of audience.



There is some widespread tittle-tattle doing the rounds around K-Town about 2.0. Let's just visit them and see whether the same comes out as reality during the time of its release.



2.0 will be released in 15 languages, such as Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, English, Japanese, Malay, Chinese and many more.

The magnum opus will see simultaneous release in China, which no other Indian movie has ever had.

The run-time of the movie will be restricted to just 2 hours and 10 minutes, encompassing only two visual songs.

A lot is cooking around the spectacular flick. The audio launch, which is slated for the month end in Dubai, will be followed by the teaser release in Hyderabad next month. Post that, the team of 2.0 will unveil the theatrical trailer in Chennai in the month of December, which also happens to be the birth month of the Superstar. Finally, the movie will hit the screens worldwide in the month of January on the occasion of Republic Day.



Having said that, all eyes and expectations will now be focused on the grand audio launch, which is just a couple of days away.