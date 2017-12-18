 »   »   » Ajith Colours His Hair! Is This The Actor’s Look In Viswasam?

Thala Ajith is a star of the masses. The actor with drop dead good looks has never attempted to appear with made up looks. With every look suiting him or with every look setting a trend, Ajith has stuck to his grey hair even in public appearances.

Now after a gap of almost five years the dashing actor is colouring his hair.He will be doing this to play his character in the upcoming biggie Viswasam, which will be directed by his friend and favourite director Siva.

Recently Thala Ajith stunned everyone with his new hairstyle during a function at his son Aadvik's school Chennai. Ajith was seen with his hair partially dyed brown. Barring Billa 2, Ajith has always sported his natural grey hair in all his movies.

Like Thalaiva,Ajith was never bothered by his appearance and has even dared to appear with a paunch at times. It is all the more remarkable given the fact that he is a star in an industry which is increasingly obsessed about measured looks.

It is a fact that, Ajith is unintentionally a trendsetter. By not concealing his grey hair, and accepting graceful ageing, Ajith showed a difference. Interestingly he made salt and pepper hairstyle desirable and send fans into a tizzy.

Ajith's upcoming film Viswasam was launched in Chennai recently. In a rarity Ajith will be teaming up for the fourth consecutive time with Siva after Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam. The regular shooting of Viswasam will commence from January.

It is heard that Ajith will be seen in a dual role in the film. The details of remaining cast and crew of the film are yet to be announced. Sathya Jyothi Films, which produced Ajith and Siva's previous outing Vivegam, will fund Viswasam as well.

The actor, who is looking forward to roar at the box office, after a rather lacklustre Vivekam, has high hopes on Viswasam. The film is planned as a grand Diwali 2018 release.