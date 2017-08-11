 »   »   » Will The ‘V’ Sentiment Work Once Again For Ajith?

Irrespective of the cast, the timing of the release, promotions and technical crew line-up, openings of this actor's movies are always accompanied by an unprecedented support from his fans. Thala Ajith, the name itself is sufficient to generate curiosity and excitement.

Post one and a half years of his last release, Vedhalam, which remains his career's best movie commercially, Ajith is all set to come back with Vivegam.



The most interesting part of this news is the fact that Ajith and Siruthai Siva are teaming up for the third consecutive time after Veeram and Vedhalam.



Call it coincidence or a mascot effect, the letter 'V' seems to be holding a unique distinction in Ajith's career and his movies starting with the letter V have been symbolically denoting victory for the Ultimate Star.



It started with the unique characterisation of Deva who was deaf and dumb yet evil in Vaali. Later he was cast as the physically and mentally challenged Vishnu in Villain, stylish yet wheelchair-bound Shivashankar in Varalaru, caring brother Vinayagam in Veeram and a local gangster, Ganesh, in Vedhalam.



Ajith has been successful in churning out box office successes and provides sumptuous feasts to his fans with these movies. Vivegam by all dimensions seems to be joining the aforementioned club as the teaser of the movie looks way too amazing.



The 46-year-old handsome actor who will be seen as an Interpol Officer in his upcoming release is sure to offer a lot of fan moments in the movie.



The teaser of Vivegam competes with Rajinikanth's Kabali in terms of views and currently has over 18M views. It has also managed to bag the first spot w.r.t likes and has gotten over 520K likes.



The audio of the movie was launched recently without any hype and hoopla by the team, very similar to any other Ajith's movie. However, it was the actor's fans who created an Ajith Tiruvilla (festival) with umpteen number of banners, cut-outs and fireworks. The fans also performed a milk abhishekam as a sign of worship and admiration.



Anirudh Ravichander, the present music sensation, who enthralled fans through Aaluma Doluma in Vedhalam, has composed 5 songs in Vivegam. And Surviva is already a chartbuster!



Recently, editor Ruben opined that the song Thalai Viduthalai will have a euphoric theatre experience which would be 10 folds that of Aaluma Doluma.



The spy thriller action movie is all set to announce its majestic arrival on 24th of this month (August 2017) with an ensemble cast. Kajal Agarwal will be playing the role of the protagonist's wife while Bollywood hunk, Vivek Oberoi will be donning the role of an antagonist. Akshara Haasan and Karunakaran will be seen in prominent roles too.



One will have to wait and watch if the 'V' sentiment continues to work for Ajith with Vivegam.