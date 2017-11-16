 »   »   » Amala Paul’s Supposed Romantic Encounter!

Amala Paul has been in news for quite some time now. First it was her personal life which made headlines, followed by the alleged tax row. This time around, it's about her cinema shooting experience. Amala Paul is busy canning her portions for her upcoming next, Thiruttu Payale 2, along with Bobby Simha.

The movie is an erotic thriller movie which is a sequel to Thiruttu Payale. Part one of the franchise was on the theme of infidelity and extortion where the movie ended up as a blockbuster at the box office. Thiruttu Payale ended up as the third biggest grosser of 2006.



Director Susi Ganesan, in order to replicate similar success is now helming the second part but with a different cast and crew. In what is supposed to be a serious and an intimate scene, Amala Paul shares her experience which partially turned out to be a nervous and a humorous one.



"I have seen Bobby in Jigarthanda, and he is a very good actor. But, I had not seen him as a romantic actor. By coincidence, the first combination scene between myself and Bobby was a romantic one. He had to hug me as per the scene, and I got ready and the director called the shot."



"He came close to me and hugged me. The next second I saw, my hands became so red. I don't know if he was tensed. Then, we talked to him and made him comfortable. I had to treat him like a baby when it comes to romantic scenes."



"Likewise, on another day of the shoot, there was another hugging scene. He came and hugged me tightly, that I couldn't even speak a word, and as a result, we named him Puppy Simha (laughs)."



Thiruttu Payale 2 stars Bobby Simha, Amala Paul, Prasanna, Vivek and Robo Shankar as the main cast. Vidhyasagar of Chandramukhi fame will be composing music and AGS Entertainment is bankrolling the venture. The movie is slated for December 1st release.