 »   »   » An Interesting Promotional Move For Karthik-Gautham Karthik Movie!

Navarasanayagan Karthik, who had distanced himself from cinema informally after venturing into politics, is back again. His son, Gautham Karthik too, is trying to make it big in the industry. For some reasons, Gautham is unable to click it big in the industry as he is still being eluded of the much awaited break.

In what could come as a breather for the young actor, a new movie is all set to be launched under the banner of Creative Entertainers And Distributors which as well brings the father-son duo on screen for the very first time. The distribution house released a press note as follows.

After the distribution of their successful film, Ivan Thanthiran, Creative Entertainers and distributors announces the commencement of their next film with director Thiru (of Naan Sigappu Manithan) along with Navarasa Nayagan Karthik and Gautham Karthik, who has given back to back hits with Rangoon and Ivan Thanthiran and currently enjoying success with the success of Hara Hara Mahadevaki.

After many years, a popular hero along with his son are featuring in a film in Tamil cinema. Though Karthik was asked by many film-makers to act with his son Gautham, he was not keen as he was waiting for the right story.

After the successful combo in Anegan, Karthik is currently busy in acting in Suriya's Thaana Serndha Kootam. When director Thiru narrated the story which involves a father and son with equal strong roles, he was floored and agreed to be part of the film immediately.

Both Karthik and Gautham Karthik are excited to be part of the film, which will have an ensemble cast, including two popular heroines and well-known actors.

The title of the film is under finalization and shall be announced shortly. The rest of the cast and crew is also under finalization and shall be announced in the due course.

Both Karthik and Gautham Karthik have given bulk dates to complete the film in one single schedule. The exact date of commencement of shoot will be announced soon. The team has commenced the pre-production to shoot and complete the film in one schedule.

Tamil cinema always patronized good content and the entire team is excited about this story and casting and hopeful to get the support of audience, when the film is released.

The film is produced by Creative Entertainers and Distributors on behalf of BOFTA Media Works India Pvt. Ltd., a new media company focusing on Film, Television and Internet Industry.

In an interesting promotional move, the makers have decided to host a contest which allows the public to guess the title of the movie with a couple of hints. Top five winners will be selected within the age group of 18 to 40, who would earn a chance of acting in one or two prominent scenes in the movie.

Hoping to see Junior Karthik cracking it big time on screen.