 »   »   » Arjun Reddy Remake: A Treat For Vikram Fans!

Chiyaan Vikram fans, here is a huge announcement for all you folks to rejoice. Junior Vikram is all set to make his Kollywood debut with the remake of Tollywood's latest sensation, Arjun Reddy.

Dhruv, son of Vikram, is making his grand debut into the Kollywood industry. The young aspiring actor has undertaken film-making course abroad and has even helmed a short film named Good Night Charlie, as part of his project.



He will be returning to India shortly, and once his sister's wedding is done with, the young lad will commence shooting for the movie which will be two months from now.



Being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Arjun Reddy, turned out to be a colossal blockbuster as the movie churned up five times more the revenue against its budget. It's the story of a brilliant, alcoholic medical surgeon with serious anger issues.



The film was raved for its intense, raw and unbelievably honest portrayal of love and suffering. The yet-to-be-titled movie will be produced by E4 Entertainment and Dhruv would be reprising the role of Vijay Devarakonda.



An ecstatic Producer, Mukesh Mehta made an announcement on his Facebook page: "We are extremely happy to share that Dhruva Vikram will be essaying the lead in the Tamil version of Arjun Reddy. We are honoured by the opportunity and confidence shown in us by Vikram and we will work towards making it a memorable launch."



The director for the remake venture is yet to be finalized and named, whilst Chiyaan is paying special interest for the project and is planning to rope in a legendary director for the same.



Rumours are ripe that either legendary director Bala, with whom Vikram had worked for Sethu and Pithamagan or current sensation Vignesh Shivan of Naanum Rowdy Thaan fame, are the frontrunners to steer the project.



All said and done, make way for one more heartthrob into the industry.