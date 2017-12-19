 »   »   » Aruvi Producer Apologises To Thalapathy Vijay Fans!

The movie Aruvi has received thumbs up from critics and film buffs alike. A lot of great reviews about the film are doing the rounds among the media and the celebrities as well. Among the flood of positives the movie courted some controversies as well.

A controversy erupted about a scene where actor Vijay was apparently trolled. Naturally this has not gone down well with the fans of Thalapathy who are on cloud nine following the super success of Mersal.



The producer of Aruvi SR Prabhu, made an attempt to apologize through social media post saying that the intention of making Aruvi was to highlight love and humanity and not intended to hurt anybody. But the young producer got thrashed by Vijay fans who trolled him further, mercilessly.



Lakshmi Ramakrishnan On Aruvi It may also be noted that well known actress and activist Lakshmy Ramakrishnan too, was not too happy with Aruvi.

Apparently she was not very happy with the way her popular show was portrayed and she took to social media to express her displeasure. Lakshmy said that a film like Aruvi also is hurting a show that helps women voice their views and problems.

Great Review From Shankar Aruvi got great reviews from critics and film-makers. Ace director Shankar heaped praises on the movie recently.

Shankar opined, "Aruvi - A very good movie. Unmasks everything and everyone. Excellent work by Director Arun Prabhu, Adithi Balan and everyone performed very well", in his tweet.

Shankar On SR Prabhu It may be noted that Shankar has not shied away from consistently appreciating SR Prabhu's works this year. After Maanagaram and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Aruvi is the third film of SR Prabhu to be appreciated by Shankar, who is held in high regard by Tamil film-makers.

Aruvi Makes It Big At Box Office Aruvi has also registered a good opening in the ‘A' centers. Considering the budget, producers are excited with the box office response.

Aruvi, An Engaging Socio-Political Thriller Aruvi is an engaging socio-politico drama which talks about an ordinary girl, who faces an extraordinary situation with great determination and incredible grit.

Aditi Balan Aditi Balan, an advocate-turned-actor, got great reviews for her sterling role in Aruvi. She said that it was completely unexpected that she landed the role.

She says she couldn't have asked for a better launch than with this socio-political drama by Arun Prabhu Purushothaman.



Aditi's Character She plays a character who smokes and drinks in her debut, but it wasn't a matter of concern for her. The drinking and smoking was necessary for the film," she says.

She says that she loved the script. ‘The content is great; it's a great opportunity for a first-timer, added Aditi.



About Aruvi... The story of the movie is based on the life of Aruvi, who grows up as a charming innocent girl in a loving family that hails from a small town.



In her seemingly simple and wonderful life a sudden incident happens in the form of an accident. Aruvi's life takes an ugly course with her eventually becoming a terrorist.



The film begins with a cop named Shakeel Wahab from the anti-terrorism wing interrogating her and it flits back and forth in revealing various facets of her and her life this far.