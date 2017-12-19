 »   »   » Arvind Swamy To Turn Director

Dashing actor Arvind Swamy has had many phases in his illustrious career. The actor who got noticed first for his stunning looks then went on to establish himself as a bankable actor. After a hiatus the handsome actor made a comeback and took the film world by storm by doing characters no one would have imagined that he was capable of doing.

Arvind Swamy who made his debut in ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam's cult classic movie the Rajinikanth-Mammootty starrer 'Thalapathy' years ago, has come a long way since then. He is now one of the most adored and highly rated actors in South India.

1) Here's The Latest Update On Aravind Swamy Now there is a big news doing the rounds which will be of huge interest to Arvind Swamy fans. The actor has expressed his interest to don the director's hat in the near future. Apparently Arvind Swamy is mulling about taking that big stride towards his directorial ambitions in 2018. 2) Aren't You Excited? Arvind Swamy has of late developed a midas touch and the characters that he portrayed in his recent films have got thumbs up from both the critics and the masses. Now his foray into direction will be keenly watched as fans would be eager what he has got up his sleeve. 3) He's Indeed A Gem Of An Actor This Maniratnam favourite who redefined romantic hero image with his stellar acts in classics such as Roja, Bombay etc. had faded into a sedate phase and people had started to refer to him as a former actor. But Aravind Swamy proved his detractors wrong and underscored that he was not just another actor with dashing physical and facial features. 4) Arvind Swamy On The Work Front On the work front Arvind Swamy is busy with plethora of big ticket projects.He is busy acting in films like Bhaskar Oru Rascal, Naragasooran, Sathuranga Vettai 2 and Vanangamudi etc. And there are emerging reports that he has now signed a new film with ace director K.S.Ravikumar.The shooting for this film is expected to commence in 2018 and further details about the cast-crew is yet to be announced officially.

The trailer of the Siddique directed Bhaskar Oru Rascal is out and it has already created a really huge buzz. Arvind Swamy is seen in a spanking new look in it. A remake of the Malayalam hit Bhaskar The Rascal, the film has Arvind Swamy is in a no holds barred role.He sends thugs into the air with his weighty punches set to a thundering background score.

The movie directed by Siddique, who was also at the helm of the original.The release date of this family entertainer is yet to be announced. Amala Paul plays a young mother, and a part of the film is reportedly focussing on the romance between Amala and Arvind.

The 'Thani Oruvan' actor recently made an interesting observation regarding hus acting in different languages simultaneously.He had said that the only difference between Tamil and other language films was just that, language.

All said and done the actor who is known to make his stands on various matters open with his public statements, now would be yearning to make a big statement by becoming a director.