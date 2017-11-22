 »   »   » Ashok Kumar's Death: Kollywood In A State Of Shock!

Ashok Kumar, relative of popular actor-director Sasikumar and co-producer of some his movies like Eesan, Poraali and the upcoming movie Kodiveeran, committed suicide on November 21, 2017.

The tragic news regarding Ashok Kumar's suicide cameas a shocker to the insiders of the film industry and the entire Kollywood is grief-struck due to the incident.

According to the reports, Ashok Kumar has left behind a long suicide note, in which he has cited and blamed the pressure that he has been receiving from a top financier from the industry, as the reason that forced him for this.

Many of the Kollywood celebrities have been left in a state of shock upon hearing this unfortunate news. Popular actor Vishal and director Gautham Menon took to social media to react to the same.

Actor Vishal, who is also the president of the Tamil Film Producers Council, took to his official Facebook page to send out a long note addressing the same. Below is the Facebook post of Vishal...

"Devastated to hear the sad demise of a Dear Friend, Ashok Kumar who sacrificed his life succumbing to the pressure created by Financiers....

I truly wish that this will be the last Sacrifice in the name of Financial burden....

Suicide is not a solution & I hereby request Producers to reach out to us if they face such threats from Financiers, we will be more than happy to help them out.

It's time, we put an end to such Financiers who harass producers & conduct kattapanjayathu. We wish all Producers stay united and work towards the welfare of each one of us.

I request the Police to take stringent action and bring justice to the innocent's death & also consider this as a Murder & not Suicide....

This is a direct warning to all Financiers, likeminded people & so called federations who extort money, more than the stipulated interest & to the People who harass honest Producers & family members.

It is high time, all you people who have been conducting Kangaroo Courts time and again to stop harassing Producers, it's time for U all to Run, since this death will be the last death and it will be an example to bring out all atrocities that's been happening in the Tamil film Industry.

We as Producers will stand united and put an end to this come what may...."

Vishal, (Another Affected Producer),

President, Tamil Film Producer Council.

