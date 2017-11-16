 »   »   » Before Theeran Adhigaram Ondru: Box Office Analysis Of Karthi's Previous 5 Movies!

Karthi is all set to take over the box office, with his big release of the year Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, which features the actor in a cop avatar, yet again.

Theeran Adhigaram Ondru will make a big release in the theatres tomorrow (November 17, 2017). The Telugu version of the film, which has been titled as Khakee, is also making a release on the same day.



Directed by H Vinoth, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru is Karthi's second release of the year after the much awaited film Kaatru Veliyidai. Well, hopes are high on this Karthi starrer and the audiences are definitely waiting for a fine cop story.



Before the big arrival of Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, here we take you through the box office performances of Karthi's previous 5 Tamil movies..

