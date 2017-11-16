 »   »   » Before Theeran Adhigaram Ondru: Box Office Analysis Of Karthi's Previous 5 Movies!

Karthi is all set to take over the box office, with his big release of the year Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, which features the actor in a cop avatar, yet again.
Theeran Adhigaram Ondru will make a big release in the theatres tomorrow (November 17, 2017). The Telugu version of the film, which has been titled as Khakee, is also making a release on the same day.
Directed by H Vinoth, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru is Karthi's second release of the year after the much awaited film Kaatru Veliyidai. Well, hopes are high on this Karthi starrer and the audiences are definitely waiting for a fine cop story.
Before the big arrival of Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, here we take you through the box office performances of Karthi's previous 5 Tamil movies..
Kaatru Veliyidai (2017)
Kaatru Veliyidai was one of the highly awaited movies of the actor. The film, directed by veteran film-maker Mani Ratnam, did carry a huge pre-release buzz and was expected to be another hit from the master film-maker. Rightly, Kaatru Veliyidai got a real big opening at the box office but the film couldn't sustain amidst the mixed reviews that the film received. Even the Telugu version failed to make an impact at the box office.
Box Office Meter: Flop
Kaashmora (2016)
Kaashmora was initially highlighted as a magnum opus from Karthi. The different look that the actor sported for the film did gain the necessary attention. As expected, the movie opened in a good manner at the box office but gained mixed reviews. The film managed to do a decent business in the long run and is expected to have grossed above 80 Crores in its final run.
Box Office Meter: Above Average
Thozha/Oopiri
Thozha and its Telugu version Oopiri, both featuring Karthi and Nagarjuna in the lead roles had a great time at the box office. The film had opened to extremely positive reviews and Karthi was in top form in this light-hearted entertainer. Thozha, emerged as one of the biggest hits of that year as the film reportedly grossed nearly 100 Crores (considering both Tamil and Telugu versions).
Box Office Meter: Blockbuster
Komban (2015)
Komban, which hit the theatres in 2015 had opened to mixed reviews from the critics. Nevertheless, the film managed to get a good opening at the box office despite facing tight competitions. If reports are to be believed, the film did a business of above 30 Crores at the worldwide box office.
Box Office Meter: Hit
Madras (2014)
Madras, directed by Pa. Ranjith and featuring Karthi in the lead role went on to find a place in the list of the best movies of the year 2014. Apart from impressing the critics, the movie impressed the general audiences too, and emerged as a successful venture at the box office.
Box Office Meter: Hit