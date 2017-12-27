 »   »   » BEST OF 2017: Pick Your Choice For The Best Tamil Movie Of 2017!

The year 2017 is in its lastleg. Importantly, 2017 has witnessed the arrival of some fine Tamil movies, which were high on both content as well as commercial values.

Interestingly, many of the Tamil movies of this year had a social angle, which in turn gave the industry a bunch of films which were aesthetically high.



Having said that, the time has come to pick the Best Tamil movie of 2017. Here, we have shortlisted a few of them and now is your chance to pick the best. Take a look at the Tamil movies, which are fighting it out for the title of Best Tamil movie of 2017.



Baahubali 2 Nothing much has to be said about this magnum opus, which has already won the hearts of the Indian film audiences. Baahubali 2, etched a place of its own in the history of Tamil cinema and this movie, directed by SS Rajamouli won the both critical and commercial successes.

Mersal Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal emerged as the biggest ever success in the acting career of Vijay. The complete entertainer, directed by Atlee was high on content, as well. The movie served its purpose by taking up a socially relevant topic and delivered it to the audiences in the most entertaining way.

Aramm Aramm, which had a very important social angle associated with it, is definitely one of the finest films to have come out in the recent times. Directed by Gopi Nainar, the film kept the audiences on their toes. Nayanthara received a lot of praises for her stellar act in the film.

8 Thottakal 8 Thottakal is one such Tamil movie of the year, which gained a lot of appreciation from the critics. The film, directed by Sri Ganesh featured Vetri, MS Bhaskar and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles. 8 Thottakal, a film in the lines of a crime drama was successful in grabbing the attention of the audiences.



Aruvi Well, words would be less to describe this film, which is undoubtedly one of the bravest attempts of the recent times. Featuring newcomer Aditi Balan in the lead role, Aruvi, directed by Arun Prabhu Purushothamman is one such movie that struck the right chords with the audiences, with its innovative way of film-making and the strong emotional connect that it created.

Kuttram 23 Kuttram 23, directed by Arivazhagan did keep the audiences on their toes. The film, which could rightly be tagged as an investigative thriller did delve into an important issue, as well. Arun Vijay and Mahima Nambiar essayed the lead roles in this film.

Vikram Vedha Vikram Vedha was indeed a revelation and it came as a whiff of fresh air. This film, directed by Pushkar Gayathri, featuring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles is in fact, one of the finest Indian films of the year. Rightly, the movie emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Maanagaram We have seen a good number of films which narrated the various incidents that happen in a day. But, Maanagaram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was indeed different from all of them. The well-etched characters, the way in which their lives intervene etc., have been conveyed in a good manner in Maanagaram. Definitely, one of the finest thrillers of recent times.

Singam 3 The much awaited Singam 3, had hit the theatres in the month of January. This Suriya starrer, directed by Hari catered well to the mass audiences. The third arrival of Duraisingam made a good impact at the box office.

Rangoon Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and jointly produced by AR Murugadoss and Foxstar Studios, Rangoon gained high critical acclaim, during its time of release. Featuring Gautham Karthik in the lead role, this crime thriller had a lot of engaging moments in it.

Velaikkaran Velaikkaran, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer, which is now ruling the theatres has struck the right chords with the audiences. Mohan Raja's next outing after Thani Oruvan has created the necessary impact. The film does put forward some really important social messages.

Theeran Adhigaram Ondru Without any second thought, it can be said that Theeran Adhigaram Ondru is one of the best police stories of the recent times. This Karthi starrer, directed by H Vinoth, was based on a real incident and the movie was successful in mixing the realistic and entertainment quotients in the right proportions.

Thupparivaalan Thupparivalan, directed by Mysskin and featuring Vishal in the lead role gifted the audiences, a taut investigative thriller. This well-packaged movie had loads of edge of the seat moments, which took the film to another level.



