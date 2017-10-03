 »   »   » Bigg Boss Tamil Finale Highlights

Finally, curtain is down for one of the most successful reality shows of the nation, Bigg Boss. A highly successful franchise which debuted in English, then took a leap into Hindi and Kannada languages, which eventually earned a tag of the most successful reality shows in respectively languages, made its way into the Tamil & Telugu languages as well. Bigg Boss continues its dream run, as the show has been successful in the latter two languages as well.

The grand finale of Tamil happened on 30th September by completing 100 grand days and let's checkout some of the highlights of the D-Day.



The Reunion



Much early into the morning, the housemates who were yet to greet the sun were indeed greeted by their ex-housemates where they were seen making a surprise and a grand entry into the house.

The house looked much similar to Day 1 and was filled with people and more people. Except Namitha, both the direct and lateral contestants along with the 4 finalists were seen sharing seat and screen together and yes, wasn't it a great sight for the audience?



Performances



The program started off with a bang when Sandy master enthralled the audience through his innovative concept dance. The song was composed by clubbing various dialogues of Bigg Boss contestants in general and that of Oviya and Julie in particular. The audience loved this segment as it proved to be highly entertaining. Followed by this dance were the performances from Julie, Harathi, Suja & Gayathri.



Reception



The finalists were in for a shock and surprise as well after seeing their friends and were seen having good time reminiscing their old memories inside the house. Even the audiences were ecstatic seeing them under the single roof.



Soft Eliminations



The final and fantastic four were reduced to just two. Nisha Ganesh, wife of Ganesh Venkataraman, made her way into the house to escort Ganesh back on to the stage by making it clear that Ganesh was the third runner-up and the heart throb of the season, Oviya, escorted Harish Kalyan by labeling him as the second runner-up.



The Oviya Factor



Well, if a certain segment of people were curious to know as to who would get the coveted title, then there were a huge number of people who were awaiting the return of Oviya. Oviya made her entry into the house and mingled with the folks. But the response she received from the audience when Kamal went inside the house through 'Aham TV' was phenomenal and the same was doubled when the charming young lady made a dynamic entry on to the stage.



A Sweet Announcement



Expect the unexpected. Director Shankar and producer Dil Raju came up onto the dais and announced the return of Senapathy. The magnificent film-maker announced that the trio would be joining hands for Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster, Indian.



Kamal's Strong Confirmation



Once again, Ulaganayagan Kamal Hassan, confirmed about his political entry and made his points clear on the high level agenda. He reiterated the fact that the 62-year-old actor would be turning into a full time politician as he feels the need to give back something to the society by shouldering this responsibility.



Title Winner



The big announcement! 19 contestants were reduced to just two. It was all between Snehan and Aarav. The support for both these strong contenders was almost neck and neck and it was quite difficult to figure out the winner. Finally, Kamal Hassan announced the winner.

Aarav Nafeez was crowned the winner of the season 1 of Bigg Boss Tamil.