 »   »   » Bigg Boss Tamil Special: A Close Look At Julie’s Journey On The Show

Bigg Boss. A lifetime experience for all the contestants on the show. It's no wonder the contestants claim that the prime reason they are part of the show is to introspect themselves, change certain characteristics and become better versions of themselves.

While on the show, not just 13-14 odd fellow contestants observe one another, but millions of viewers scrutinize them and their movements through 40-50 different cameras.

Needless to say, this makes or breaks the image of contestants. They are judged purely on their behaviour and attitude. One contestant who is undergoing an adverse image makeover is Maria Juliana.

She is famously referred to as Jallikattu Girl because of her active participation in protests during Jallikattu row back in January 2017. Social media and youngsters lauded her efforts and bestowed her with the title, Veera Tamilachi (Brave Tamil Girl). She was welcomed to the Bigg Boss house with loads of appreciation, applauses and open arms. However, the 25-year-old girl's image nosedived due to certain incidences.

Falsehood

Julie had claimed that she had no experience in front of the camera before Bigg Boss. However, it was revealed much later that the nurse by profession had acted in a couple of video albums and is more inclined to television and cinema.

Manipulation

Over the period of one month, Julie was often caught doctoring statements, fabricating truth and reconstructing scenarios only in order to gain sympathy and support from the house inmates and to avoid nomination. Posing as an innocent do-gooder, Julie tarnished the image of her fellow contests and played a pivotal role in disrupting the peace and tranquillity in the house.

Breach Of Trust

When all the inmates were against her, it was Barani who stood by her as an elder brother and lifted the spirit of the young girl. Much to Barani's despair, Julie did not come to his aid during the time of his distress. She instead played a safe game by joining the housemates group and eventually isolated him.

The same behaviour was replicated to Oviya. When a set of inmates turned against Julie and criticized her moves, it was Oviya who thronged in to support her. But Julie, just to woo few people, turned tables against Oviya and slashed the swashbuckling actress with a negative image.

Sidekick Role

Just to be in some good books and maybe with a futuristic vision of making it big in the cinema industry, Julie played a sidekick to Shakthi and Gayathri, whose respective family members are big names in the cinema industry. Proximity to them would ensure Julie has more opportunities in the industry later and safety in the Bigg Boss house at present.

Result

Julie, who was eliminated yesterday, would now discover the after-effects of her behaviour during the course of the show. She has been the butt of a series of trolls and negative memes on social media and is being constantly criticised by the public.

The extent is so severe that the host of the show, Kamal Haasan, urged the public and fans to treat her with dignity and claimed that it was his sister who would be stepping out in public and that the fans and fellow citizens would be required to treat her gently.

This would not just be a lifetime lesson to Julie, but to everyone of us.