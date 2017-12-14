 »   »   » Censor Board Officials Applaud Sivakarthikeyan & Nayanthara Starrer Velaikkaran!

Not everyday do you get applauded by the Censor Board, and Sivakarthikeyan-Nayanthara starrer Velaikkaran received just that. During the screening of the film, the Censor Board officials were so impressed with the content that they ended up applauding the film and also certified it with a 'U' certificate.

The CBFC, also passed the film without a single visual or verbal cut and it's truly an achievement of sorts as not every film gets passed by the board this easily.



Velaikkaran showcases serious issues and the film-makers are very confident that the audiences will be able to relate to it. The film talks about how advertisements are misleading the public and the impact it has among the common people of the country. On a personal note, Sivakarthikeyan also announced that he would not be acting in advertisements anymore.



The upcoming Velaikkaran stars Sivakarthikeyan, Nayanthara, Sneha, Prakash Raj, RJ Balaji, Sathish, Rohini and many others. Produced by RD Raja's 24 AM Studios, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2017.