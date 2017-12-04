 »   »   » Controversies Surrounding Simbu Intensify!

Much has been spoken and is still being discussed about a series of controversies surrounding the talented actor, Silambarasan a.k.a Simbu. It was Gautham Menon, the director of Vinnaithandi Varuvaya and Accham Enbathu Madamaiyada, who first reported about Simbu's indiscipline, lethargy and non-punctual behaviour on the sets followed by Pandiraj of Idhu Namma Aalu's fame.

The recent one to break the social media and even the Nadigar Sangam was a detailed written and visual complaint of the director and producer of Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (AAA), where the duo have shared their horrifying experiences with the actor.



As a response to Micheal Rayappan's (Producer of AAA) complaint, Simbu's camp lashed back at the producer a few days ago. Hariharan Naidu, a close aide of Simbu has fired back at Rayappan. He said "Just think this in another angle, why would a producer, who used the troublesome actor, use him to promote another venture, Kee, and once again lodge a complaint on him? What was favorable during the promotions time and what has changed now? Is it due to someone's compulsion?"



He said, the producer provided just the one side of the story as he said that Simbu didn't turn out for the Bangkok shoot schedule but he did not reveal the other side of the same that the actor didn't join sets because the producer failed to settle his salary.



Naidu also added that Rayappan claims to have paid the full amount of salary to Simbu which if real, can be proved by releasing the payment details made to the actor.



Naidu iterated that the producer claimed to have incurred a loss of Rs 20 Cr because of Simbu's reckless attitude. But he questions the producer as to what happened to the money he gained by selling the movie? Did the producer sell the movie for free? Naidu questions the producer.



Now, the 34-year-old actor himself has jumped into the foray and has responded to a segment of the allegation. The Vaalu actor said, "I cannot be answerable to a film which is done and is already released. Let the Nadigar Sangam intervene and help me in getting my remaining remuneration owed by Michael Rayappan which amounts to about Rs 3.5 Cr. This is a long pending issue as I had even lodged a complaint much before AAA's release."



Michael Rayappan alleged that Simbu's lack of professionalism led him suffer a huge setback which brings a nightmare to the producer who boasts of a career spanning 12 years in the industry. "After he was formally signed for the project, he hardly turned up for any discussion. Shooting was impossible for he hardly turned up."



"On many occasions, we had to pack up for the day without even canning a single shot', he said and added, 'I had been to his house and waited for over four hours to meet him and convince him to attend the shoot," exclaimed a disappointed Rayappan.



Simbu counter-attacked Rayappan's allegations, "If I had taken an advance for a film and if a problem arises while it's on floors, I am answerable for that. Why would I respond to anyone's claim when the movie has been already released? If the issue was taken upright during the shooting of AAA, the action would have been justified and carried more sense."



"That being the case, it's not fair on part of the Producers Council to question me about the issue now. I haven't received any official letter from panel. It is also to be noted that I had to forgo a part of salary to facilitate the release of the movie," Simbu said.