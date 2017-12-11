 »   »   » Dhanush & Simbu’s Emotional Speeches At Sakka Podu Podu Raja Audio Launch!

Audio launch functions are generally part of movie promotions where the entire cast and crew of the movie come together on a single stage. It is also the time where the Music Director of the movie is designated to hog the limelight.

However, in the South Indian cine industry, the leading star hero takes the lion share of the stage and the attention due to the immense fan base and adulation.

But a recent audio launch function in Chennai was devoid of the conventional pattern. Comedy Star Santhanam, who turned on-screen hero of late is all geared up with his upcoming movie Sakka Podu Podu Raja. The movie has been directed by Sethuraman and bankrolled by VTV Ganesh.

The big name on papers is that of the Music Director. Though a debutant in the said capacity, he needs no introduction. A good friend to VTV Ganesh and kind of a Godfather to Santhanam, Simbu aka STR is making his debut as a Music Director with this movie.

With the recent controversies, issues and allegations, STR has made his first stage appearance and has opened up to the media and fans. But the best part was when the controversial star was morally supported by his friend turned competitor turned senior, Dhanush.

Dhanush's Humble Gesture

Not very often do we see stars coming out in public and voicing their support to their colleagues. National award-winning actor, Dhanush stood by STR throughout the function and even in his life, whom he considers his good friend.

Dhanush iterated that both the young gen stars share a healthy bond and are there mutually at their time of need. He wish to see fans of either stars to be the same way and support them with an appreciative mind-set which not only helps the individuals but also the film fraternity.

Dhanush shared an interesting anecdote which dated to the early days of his career. The dance master of his very first movie had urged the multi-talented VIP actor to refer the dance movements of STR and replicate the same in his movie.

An intrigued Dhanush watched the video and exclaimed back to the dance master that he would never be able to flex his body like STR. Dhanush also pointed out that his entry into the cinema industry was accidental and had to work towards the goal as part of responsibility more than an ambition, while STR was born for the purpose of getting into films and every action of the Vallavan star is a relative reflection of his passion and interest.

Dhanush had some good words for the leading actor, Santhanam. He said that Santhanam had immense potential right from the very beginning and the same was discussed between both Dhanush and director Vetrimaran during the shooting of Pollathavan.

Simbu's Extended Speech



It was quite a detailed speech from STR as the actor had made special notes in his Mobile Phone. STR thanked God, his parents, film fraternity, media house and his fans.

The budding music director thanked all the lyric writers and music directors with whom he was associated from the beginning to till date. He had some special words for legendary writer Vali, Na. Muthukumar and one of the popular music directors, Yuvan Shankar Raja.

AAA Issue



STR did not elaborate much on the ongoing AAA producer's issue as he wrapped up the same by extending an apology if he had committed any mistake. He exclaimed that the dissection of the said issue would not fetch good to anyone and expressed his disappointment that the producer could have approached him and sorted out the issue amicably.

Simbu-Mani Ratnam Movie



The talented actor confirmed that he is still part of the prestigious Mani Ratnam's project thereby dismissing reports of him being ousted.

Admiration Towards Dhanush



STR thanked Dhanush in the most profuse manner and also couldn't help himself from sharing his early stage experience. STR said that it was hard for him to believe that a guy with such uncanny looks could be called an actor.

But he was quick enough to add that he was mesmerized with Dhanush's performance in his initial two movies and had indeed watched Kadhal Kondein, with the leading star first day first show upon its release.

STR appreciated and thanked Dhanush's gracious gesture of lending his support at this critical juncture and wished to continue his friendship with the latter for the long walk of their lives.

Bonding With Fans



His speech removed all masks and censor when it was time for him to speak about his fans. STR said that he makes movies to entertain his fans and no matter what, he would be there for them whether he continues to act in movies or any other avenue.

The 34-year-old actor assured that neither any conspiracy nor any personnel from the industry could rupture the emotional connect between the actor and his fans.