 »   »   » Dhanush Turns Director Yet Again!

National award-winning actor Dhanush has always pushed the limits when it comes to exploring newer territories in exciting film career.

If reports are to be believed the multifaceted Dhanush is gearing up to collaborate with Sri Thenandal Films, who incidentally produced the recent blockbuster Mersal starring Thalapathy Vijay.



Dhanush will be seen not just as an actor, but if the buzz is true, he will don the director's hat as well for this venture. The actor is expected to be seen in a full fledged role and it would be really interesting to see him getting fleshed out fully as an actor, when he himself wields the megaphone.



The actor's maiden foray into direction was Pa Paandi, in which he also made a cameo appearance. If the emerging reports are true the upcoming film, is likely to be a period film.



Dhanush who has bagged many awards including the prestigious National Award for his scintillating performance in the hugely appreciated movie Aadukalam, will be keen to garner critical and commercial appreciation for this upcoming venture.



More details regarding this project are awaited but it is expected to be a big ticket project which will satisfy the fans of Dhanush.



Dhanush is currently busy with many projects. And his upcoming movie with the talented director Vetrimaran, is eagerly looked forward to by film buffs.



Titled 'Vada Chennai' the movie is expected to enhance the credentials of Dhanush as a star and an actor. Also, his collaboration with ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon for Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta is also keenly awaited.Gautham Menon is easily one of the biggest names in Tamil film industry.



Dhanush's association with Balaji Mohan's for Maari 2 is another mighty project which film lovers are looking forward to. He is likely to begin his tryst with his second directorial venture after finishing his acting commitments.