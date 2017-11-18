 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan’s Next In Tamil Goes On Floors!

Dulquer Salmaan, the popular Malayalam actor does enjoy a huge fan base in Tamil Nadu. Now, here is a big news for all the fans of the young actor, who has carved a place for his own in the Tamil film industry.

Earlier, it was reported that Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in a Tamil movie, which will be directed by debutant Desingh Periyasamy. The makers finalised the title of the film as Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.

The pooja ceremony of this upcoming film of Dulquer Salmaan was held today and the actor took to Facebook to officially announce the beginning of the film. Take a look at the complete Facebook post OF Dulquer Salmaan.

As mentioned, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal will feature popular actress Ritu Varma as the leading lady. Dulquer Salmaan has mentioned that this upcoming movie will be a Tamil entertainer.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal will be Dulquer Salmaan's fourth film in Tamil. He made his entry to Kollywood with the film Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, which emerged as success at the box office.

It was followed by Mani Ratnam's OK Kanmani, which emerged as a big success and thus boosted the popularity of Dulquer Salmaan. Most recently, he was seen in Bejoy Nambiar's Solo, which gained critical acclaim.