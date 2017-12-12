 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil's Presence Fetches A Real Big Deal For Velaikkaran!

Actor par excellence Fahadh Faasil, is getting ready to storm Tamil filmdom with his upcoming biggie Velaikkaran. The actor who has established himself as one among the finest actors in Malayalam cinema will be eager to enthrall the Tamil audience.

Velaikkaran is easily one of the most anticipated movies of recent times. The director of the movie Mohan Raja has exuded confidence that his work and the stellar star cast will indeed live up to the hype. Fahadh Faasil is said to be playing a role with grey shades in the movie.





Featuring an ensemble cast including Sivakarthikeyan and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Ramji. The film is produced by R. D. Raja.



Fahadh Faasil's foray is keenly watched as the other young Malayalam star Nivin Pauly has already made his presence felt with the new release Richie.



Now the latest news is that E4 Entertainment has purchased the movie's Kerala rights for a huge undisclosed sum. It is heard that it is one of the biggest deals in recent times.



The deal is said to be a big boost to Fahadh Faasil as he plays an important role in Velaikkaran and there's also star value added by the redoubtable Nayanthara.