 »   »   » WOW! First Kamal Haasan, Now Rajinikanth Backs Up Mersal

It is Mersal mania from the last 5 days. The talk is not just restricted to the Tamil industry, but across the nation too, thanks to the political intervention of the state BJP leaders questioning certain facts of the movie. Mersal got into a muddle of controversies due to its distorted facts about GST and its implementation, which eventually irked the local BJP outfit in Tamil Nadu.

This agitated certain sections of cinema personnel and fans in general. The overall controversy has fetched in a huge mileage for Mersal which is raking in big bucks at the box office. 5 days after its release, the movie has grossed over 125 Cr and is racing towards collecting 150 Cr. Mersal for sure will be Thalapathy Vijay's biggest blockbuster of his career and is all set to occupy the 4th spot in the Tamil cinema box office just behind Kabali, Enthiran and I.



Responding to the controversial statements of the state's BJP leaders, few cinema personalities and local political outfits have voiced their opinion in favour of Mersal. Not just that, the congress youth president head, Rahul Gandhi, too, has stood by the team lending his support.



But the best part is yet to come. The two giant pillars of Kollywood, Superstar Rajinikanth and Ulaaganayagan Kamal Haasan, have now supported Mersal, which has come in as a massive booster for the team.



Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Haasan expressed his support by tweeting "Mersal was certified. Dont re-censor it. Counter criticism with logical response. Dont silence critics. India will shine when it speaks"-Sic



The Ttwitteraties embraced the tweet from the legendary actor with likes, comments and retweets. So far, the tweet from Kamal has garnered over 84K likes, 31K retweets and 4.2K comments in a span of 3 days. This tweet has the hugest response amongst all of Kamal Haasan's tweets.



A day ago, Kamal Haasan took off sometime from his busy schedule and watched the movie with the entire team of Mersal. This came in as a huge booster and support to the team of Mersal.



An elated director and the producer thanked the legendary actor for his gracious support and appreciation.



Thenandral Films: Thank you @ikamalhaasan Sir for your valuable time spent with us today. Team #Mersal elated! @MuraliRamaswam4 @Hemarukmani1 @actorvijay- Sic



Atlee: Watched #Mersal with @ikamalhaasan sir one of the best moment in life Thanks for the wishes and blessings sir- Sic



Then comes Thalaiva. Thenandral Films had arranged a special show for the Superstar at his residence yesterday. Rajinikanth watched the movie and expressed his appreciation via twitter.



Rajini tweeted: "Important topic addressed... Well done !!! Congratulations team #Mersal" - Sic



Minutes after his tweet, the same was inundated with overwhelming responses by the Twitteraties. An overjoyed Atlee, the director of the movie and the production house thanked the Superstar profusely.



Atlee tweeted: "Thank you @superstarrajini sir"- Sic while Sri Thenandral Films too thanked the iconic star: "Big thank you from Team #Mersal @superstarrajini Sir" -Sic



The tweet is racing away colossal responses as it has marked over 63K likes, 21K retweets and over 4K comments just in a span of 13 hours.



No matter what, the audience seems to be satisfied with the movie and the stakeholders are cashing the big bucks, thanks to the present controversial cloud which is surrounding the movie.