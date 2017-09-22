 »   »   » Bigg Boss Fame Gayathri Raghuram Loses Her Cool On Social Media!

The talk of the town TV reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil, is in its last leg and is just 2 weeks away from its Grand Finale. The show kick-started with 15 contestants and then had wild card entries subsequently taking its tally to 19. The house had a mix of celebrities and almost everyone were in quest of name, fame, money and visibility.

One of the most talked about house inmate was Gayathri Raghuram. Hailing from a reputed family of choreographers, Gayathri gained entry into the industry as Raghuram master's daughter and Kala master's kin. She entered the industry as an actor and then transformed herself into diverse roles such as dance choreographer, philanthropist and a politician.

However, Gayathri became a butt to series of trolls, anguish and jokes on the social media for her foul mouth, arrogance and infamous constant scuffle with Oviya, another former contestant who enjoyed and still continues to enjoy a humongous fan base.

Gayathri realized the outcome of her behaviour soon after her exit where she was part of the chit chat session with Kamal Haasan and the audience.

Ever since she resumed her normal life, she is being embraced & embarrassed with trolls and sarcasm by tweeples and the responses to her tweets are the testimonials of the same.

Enough is enough was what Gayathri would have thought as she lost her composure and made a series of tweets on 20th September afternoon.

"I will not delete any of ur negative comments. I removed my mask in front of u all and showed who I'm. Now u remove urs and see ur negative "- Sic

"It's free world to talk (in front or back) share feelings write create meme criticism. Just enjoy. I don't advise I say what I feel"- Sic

"When Everything is fair in battle. Game is a game"- Sic

"Unfollow me. For those who get irritated by my tweets. Follow ur favourites and ur role models"- Sic

"I'm not frustrated or angry. I feel sad for the trolls they r wasting time on me. Could see the depression by depressed ppl" - Sic

"Negative comments gone waste I deleted them"- Sic

It was not too long before she realised that her anger backfired. She was even more trolled and criticized by the twitterati and was literally taken down.

So much were the responses that the actor turned choreographer had no other option but to delete all her tweets few hours later in order to reduce the havoc.

Gayathri deleted all her tweets and made it look appear as though nothing had happened. But in the age of technology, people are indeed smart enough to capture screenshots and circulate it as and when needed.