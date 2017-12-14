 »   »   » Ghajinikanth First Look Causes A Flutter

Dashing young actor Arya is getting ready to gladden the hearts of his fans with his upcoming offering Ghajinikanth.

The film's first look was released on midnight on Monday to coincide with Arya's birthday that incidentally fell a day before superstar Rajinikanth's birthday.

Suriya Released The First Look Superstar Suriya who acted in the blockbuster Ghajini which rhymes with the name Ghajinikanth, released the first look amidst rapturous applause. The movie is directed by Santhosh P Jayakumar of Hara Hara Mahadevaki fame. Ghajinikanth is his third project. Arya’s Look Resemblance To Rajinikanth Interestingly his second film, Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuththu with Gautham Karthik is yet to be released. The first look has Arya in a novel get-up in an ethnic attire without a veshti. The look has resemblance to the look of a famous Rajinikanth character. Director Santosh On Ghajinikanth The director Santhosh is excited about this queerly named Arya project. "We have completed a song shoot in Thailand. We'll continue shooting in Chennai from today and the film will be completed in one stretch." He also talked about the first look and said that, it's about a man who has memory issues. Sayyeshaa To Star Opposite Arya Sayyeshaa will be the female lead and the film also stars Karunakaran, Sathish, Rajendran, Sampath, Aadukalam Naren and Madhumita. Ghajinikanth is expected to be 'a rom-com with family sentiments'. "It'll be a film for all," says the director.

For Arya fans this will be a wholly new experience. The actor who is raising the bar with each of his new projects will be looking forward to turn a new leaf with Ghajinikanth.

After completing Ghajinikanth, Arya will begin shoot for Sundar C's magnum opus Sanghamithra, which is expected to soar his graph to unforeseen heights.