 »   »   » Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: The Biggest Superstar Turns A Year Older!

Entry Into Cinema

Shivaji Rao entered Tamil cinema with the aid of his Bangalore friends and methodical guidance from his mentor, K. Balachander. But life wasn't a bed of roses for the young aspiring actor.

Tamil cinema was inundated with formidable stars like MGR, Sivaji Ganesan, Gemini Ganesan, Jai Shankar, Sivakumar etc., who were conventional actors complimented with appealing physical appearance.

Kamal Haasan was already an established star who was deemed as the youth heartthrob. Amidst such stiff competition, there entered a beginner with a rugged look, messed up hairdo and an unconventional Tamil diction.

Tamil cinema witnessed a change with the introduction of this young aspirant. Until then, the actors were seen to be performing accordingly to the camera's convenience while he made the camera follow him.

Be it the effective dialogue delivery, flipping action of cigarettes, twirling his shades or sophisticated walking style, Rajinikanth swayed the audience (younger generation in particular) who were mesmerized and swooned by the actor's on-screen antics.