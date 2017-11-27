 »   »   » Has Simbu Been Issued A Red Card?

No matter from what background you come from or the depth and range of talent you boast of, unless you are a stickler to ethics, principles and discipline, it's hard to survive in the industry!

One such sensation of Kollywood, who is full of substance and talent is witnessing his career taking a nosedive deep down for various reasons. Fondly called as the Little Superstar, Silambarasan a.k.a STR is often accused of being irregular and unpunctual to sets.



An actor who lives his professional life on his own terms, is now indirectly responsible for putting the professional lives of fellow workers and producer's money at jeopardy.



At a certain event, popular film producer, KE Gnanavel Raja had strongly criticized and condemned a popular actor for the same reason. Though he was anonymous in his speech, Raja's speech made it pretty clear that he was referring to Simbu when he exclaimed that the actor had shot only for about 30% for a film, in which he was present just for 29 days of the shoot and asked the makers to release the movie as it is.



He also added that the actor was often found arriving late to the shooting spot. Raja also iterated that a stern action would be taken against the said actor, though there has been no official statement given to the press yet.



The producer of AAA (Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan) had earlier lodged an informal complaint on Simbu at the producer's council with the same regard.



Sources confirm that the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council has issued a Red Card to the young actor and that he would not be allowed to act in any Tamil movie until the issue is solved.



It is also learnt that the official members of the council have had a telephonic conversation with the ace director, Mani Ratnam, requesting him to forgo STR from his upcoming movie. The outcome of the phone conversation is yet to be disclosed.



Santhanam-starrer Sakka Podu Podu Raja, is all set to release on 22nd of December where STR will be seen debuting himself as a music director. One will have to wait and watch whether the producer's council will come up with a shocking move affecting the movie.



Yesterday, director Ameer vouched his support in favour of STR and lambasted actor Vishal, who is also the head of Tamil Nadu Actors' Council.



Ameer claimed that STR has been made the scapegoat as Vishal is reaping advantage of the situation in order to seek revenge on STR who was a competitor during the Nadigar Sangam elections.



Let's wait for an official confirmation and hope that all issues are sorted out amicably.