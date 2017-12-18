 »   »   » Hotties Anjali And Raai Laxmi Team Up!

Actresses Anjali and Raai Laxmi are talented as well as ravishing. The sizzling actresses have sent their fans into tizzy on many occasions with their stunning performances.

The two hotties have made their presence felt in different languages of late. Multilingual projects in Tamil, Telugu and even Malayalam have stood them in good stead. They have fans across languages.

Anjali and Raai Laxmi are now gearing up to team up for a project that should be a terrific prospect to look forward to. The dazzling duo is set to act in a movie directed by hugely rated award-winning director Karri Balaji.

The film is touted to be a suspense thriller which is said to be based on some real life incidents. Reports suggest that the pre production work is progressing and the official launch of the movie is expected in the near future.

Interestingly Anjali and Raai Laxmi are not acting together for the first time having previously set the screen on fire in the biggie Mankatha, which starred none other than Thala Ajith.

But the duo didn't share the screen together in Mankatha. Therefore their joining together for this upcoming movie will be watched all the more keenly by the film buffs. Individually both the actresses are going through good phases in their career with a number of films in their kitty.

Anjali will be looking forward to the release of her Tamil film Balloon and the Malayalam film Rosappoo and Aathmashakthi. Raai Laxmi too, is going great guns. The lanky actress got a whole lot of praise for her bold and scintillating performance in the just released Bollywood film Julie2.

Both Raai Laxmi and Anjali are gorgeous actresses and they would know that in the long run they would be judged by their acting prowess. The Karri Balaji project is thus very important for the ravishing actresses. Raai Laxmi and Anjali would surely set the pulses racing when they appear together.