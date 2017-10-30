 »   »   » IN PICS! 2.O’s Audio Extravaganza!

The visual treat in the form of 2.O is still quite some time away, but the audio launch of the movie has managed to grab many eyes. The massive extravaganza was held in Dubai's Burj Park with many dignitaries embracing the occasion. Let's catch up with some of the highlights of the show.

The Lavish Audio Launch



The grand event was conducted at a whopping cost of INR 15 Cr. The stage was massive, the location was ideal and the promotional event of 2.O's official poster in the form of Sky-dive was indeed innovative and exquisite.



Conducting the audio launch in Dubai was just one of its kind for an Indian movie and this was also a part of marketing strategy as the movie is touted to capture the international audiences as well.



Interesting Combination Of Hosts



Since the movie will be predominantly in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages, the movie team had decided to go in with three different hosts, one from each languages. RJ Balaji represented the Tamil fraternity, Baahubali fame Rana Daggubatti represented the Telugu cine industry while the celebrated film-maker and distributor, Karan Johar was the voice from Bollywood.



Celebrities And Chief Guest



Of course, one wouldn't mind or look around for any other special dignitary when you have Superstar Rajinikanth in the scene. However, for such a prestigious project, you ought to have some known faces around. Tamil stars like Dhanush, Suriya, Jyothika, and director P. Vasu etc. were part of the event.



But the surprise factor was the gracious presence of the Dubai King. Also not to forget the fact that 2.O was the first and only movie to have obtained the permission for an event in the said venue.



Shankar



The visionary, the master of grand film-making and the man who takes Tamil cinema to heights, Director Shankar. Shankar, whose last two movies, Nanban and I, were not as successful as the director would have expected, has pinned all his hopes on the movie.



Shankar reiterated the fact that 2.O was not an extension of Enthiran, but certain characters from the latter would be continued in 2.O. Shankar revealed that the movie would run on a message which is indeed the need of the hour.



The director of Sivaji and Enthiran opened up that the characterization of Akshay Kumar was not just that of an antagonist, but consists of various shades. He was all praises for the Superstar.



Shankar thanked Rajinikanth profusely for the actor's dedication and commitment towards his work. He said, "Even while undergoing treatment, Rajini sir shot in the blistering summer heat of Delhi, wearing a 12 kg suit and I really need to thank him from the bottom of my heart."



"We also shot a sequence in the underground and he didn't have any qualms of shooting in such condition. Despite being an actor for 40 years, even today he aspires to do something different and his energy is unmatchable."



AR Rahman



The Mozart of Madras, ARR, was seen performing with the orchestra. 2.O consists of only three songs with a good number of BGM and live score. ARR performed to all three songs where two of them were released to the audience and the third will be released much later. The unreleased third song was penned by late lyricist Na. Muthukumar.



Akshay Kumar



Bollywood's Khiladi kept his speech sweet and short. The tough actor thanked Shankar for the role in such a huge venture and also for creating such a massive learning curve. The actor heaped praises on Superstar Rajinikanth calling him the best and the biggest star.



Rajinikanth



A few quotes from his speech.

"It did not seem like 40 years to me, it looks like 4 to 5 years. My success is all because of God's grace and people's love."



"Money, name and fame give you momentary satisfaction. In the beginning, it gives you a level of satisfaction but beyond a point, it would not help you find peace."



"It would have been tough if I did not have trust in God. Since I believe in God, the process has been simple."



"Always encourage good films. Make artists who make good cinema proud. Even if the film is not so good, go easy on filmmakers. Don't bash or hurt them using abusive language in social media. It is my humble request.''



The 67-year-old legendary actor also thanked the Dubai King as Dubai was the home for many Indians and that his fellow citizens were safe and sound in the country.



Karan Johar asked Rajinikanth whether all his dreams have come true to which the Superstar replied, "One wish is yet to be realized." Well, was Thalaiva hinting about his political entry?