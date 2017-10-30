 »   »   » Is Mersal’s 200 Cr Collection Fake?

Thalapathy Vijay's biggest blockbuster of his career and the recent sensation of Kollywood, Mersal, is the talk of the town. The movie which is about the medical scam, exposed quite a few internal happenings in the medical world which is claimed to be true by the team.

The same has not gone well with a section of doctors. In addition to that, the movie deals and highlights the cons of GST and its implementation which was heavily criticized and opposed by the state BJP, citing that the team dealt with the GST topic with half-baked knowledge and distorted facts.



But all these issues just worked in favour of the movie team as the said controversies just pulled in more and more audiences into theatres which eventually resulted in the spike in box office collections.



The trade experts claim that the movie has grossed around 200 Cr at the worldwide box office, though an official breakup of collections is yet to be given. The recent to join the bandwagon of Mersal controversy is the popular distributor from Chennai, Abirami Ramanathan.



The distributor, in his recent interview was seen stating that the claims of Mersal reaching 200 Cr mark at the box office were exaggerations. He assured that no trade pundit would be able to gauge the exact BO collections apart from the distributor as the latter would furnish total collection details to be producer only after a stipulated time of the movie's release.



He also added that claims like this are generally done as a part of movie's publicity and that the collections are more inflated and not the actual ones.



However, Ramanathan also added that the movie has made some terrific collections at the Chennai box office and is now standing just behind Baahubali and Kabali in the said region.



Actual collections or not, the movie has now been recorded as the biggest hit for actor Vijay and also for the year 2017. Hopefully the official and actual figures will be revealed by the distributors soon in order to clear all the rumours.