 »   »   » Kaatru Veliyidai Special: Quarter Century For Mani Ratnam-AR Rahman Combo!

Its celebration time for two of the most prominent faces of not just Tamil Cine industry, but the South fraternity. Mani Ratnam, the emperor of romantic movie genre and the Mozart of madras, AR Rahman have something to cheer and cherish about the year, 2017.

The duo's much-anticipated movie, Kaatru Veliyidai is hitting screens on 7th of April worldwide which carries a certain significance attached to both these celluloid stalwarts. It marks the prestigious number of 25 for both of them where Mani Sir will be seen celebrating the release of his 25th directorial movie whilst the Oscar-winning composer will be commemorating his 25th year in the film industry.



Mani Ratnam, who began his career in 1983 with his Kannada directorial, Pallavi Anu Pallavi had to wait for three years to establish himself as a leading filmmaker of Tamil cinema until Mouna Ragam happened. With Mouna Ragam's success, Mani Ratnam was a household name and proved a mark with his gripping screenplay and narrative. His subsequent movies were highly successful both commercially and critically which went on to institute Mani Ratnam as not just a name but a brand. Mani Ratnam worked with the likes of Superstar Rajinikanth, Ulaganayagan Kamal Hassan, Mammooty, Mohanlal etc and went on to deliver the finest masterpieces of their respective careers.



Be it Action genre in the form of Thalapathi & Nayagan, Terrorism in the means of Roja & Dil Se or informal biopic category with Guru & Iruvar, Mani Ratnam just excelled with his ubiquitous talent and thought process. However, he is deemed as the master when it comes to romantic genre. His first commercial success was in the said genre, Mouna Ragam, and the template of the movie was used by various filmmakers from different languages over the years. Be it Mouna Ragam, Alai Payuthey or OK Kanmani, there can never be any better conversation between a boy and a gal, not even in real life apart from Mani Ratnam's movies.



The Roja director also has another prestigious feather in his cap, the distinction of introducing one of the all-time finest music directors of Indian cinema, AR Rahman. Rahman who made his debut with Mani Ratnam's directorial, Roja, was an instant addiction to music lovers and has never turned back ever since the movie's album was out. The ace music director who has composed music for numerous movies in different languages is not just a domestic icon, but instead a global figure, especially after his coveted win of Grammy and Oscar awards.



Rahman with his unique drum beats and use of instruments captivated the ears of music lovers and it was him who ruled in the 1990s and it was his songs which ruled the chartbusters. It could be "Puthu Vellai Mazhai" or the ever addictive "Chaiyya Chaiyya" or the super pleasant "Tanha Tanha" or the ever romantic "Pachai Nirame" which made the days of a 90s kid.



Kaatru Veliyidai Special: Quarter Century For Mani Ratnam-AR Rahman Combo! Photo Credit: Mani_Ratnam_AR_Rahman

Post-2000, during the mid-2000s, Rahman's style of composition and the use of instruments changed from his usual self, which gave rise to a new flavour of Rahman's songs. It requires a couple of hearing from the music lovers for the song to sink in before it gets extremely addictive.



With AR Rahman completing 25 glorious years and Mani Ratnam coming with his 25th movie, the ever classic combo of Mani-ARR who are celebrating "25" have already created magic with the audio of Kaatru Veliyidai. One needs to wait for their mesmerising work of the movie's screenplay and Background music respectively which gets unfolded on screens on April 7th.

