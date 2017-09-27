 »   »   » SHOCKING! Kamal Haasan To Quit Films?

A lot is happening in Tamil Nadu politics post the death of Jayalalithaa. There is one man who seems to be more active, outspoken and displaying all possible indications of entering politics in the very near future.

The man who had nothing but cinema in his DNA, has now forayed into the institution of politics. Kamal Haasan, who is seen voicing his opinions, criticising government and creating awareness amongst the public has expressed that he would float his party soon as he is still working on the ideologies and manifesto.



Though nothing has been confirmed by the legendary actor from the political point of view, the Ulaganagayan has confirmed that he would quit acting once he takes up a serious role in the politics.



This has come as a shocker for the 3 time National award-winning actor's fans as Kamal Haasan is one of the most celebrated actors in the country. Though a section of fans is disappointed, another set of fans are happy with his decision of active involvement in politics.



Kamal Haasan's statement says, " If I enter politics, there'd be only very less chances of seeing me in films. If it is going to be some serious and intense politics, why do I need to do something else? I'd have to solely concentrate only on politics."



When he was asked what type of a politician he would be, taking reference from the characters he has played in his films, Kamal Haasan said, "I'd like to be Udhayamoorthy (Unnal Mudiyum Thambi) character in my political life."



Kamal Haasan had confirmed a few months ago that his much ambitious sequel of Vishwaroopam, has started again as the production control was taken over by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films from Aascar Ravichandran.



Even the first look poster of Vishwaroopam 2 was released and the movie was slated for a Diwali release. Kamal Haasan had confirmed that the ambitious Vishwaroopam 2 would be followed by a multi-lingual laugh riot, Sabash Naidu, a movie based on the characterization of Balaram Naidu of Dasavatharam.



With his inclination and the key focus on politics, it is more likely that the actor's priority list would be topped with politics and cinema would instead take the rear seat.