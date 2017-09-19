 »   »   » Kamal Haasan's Interesting Episode Inside The Bigg Boss Tamil House

With less than 2 weeks to go for the grand finale, the fans of TV reality show, Bigg Boss are eager to see as to who would grab the coveted winner's title. Though there were some initial negative responses and resistance from the audience, opposing the format and the ideology of the reality show, the same fizzled out and eventually the show turned out to be a hot favourite for many and has been one of the prime ruler of the TRP as well.

Recently, the house inmates were subjected to a series of tasks which were demanding and stressful both physically and mentally. Well, no pain no gain and yes, the house inmates were promised with a golden ticket for the winner which would land the latter directly into the finale. Quite a deal, isn't it?

The housemates toiled hard to keep themselves in the competition and the scores too, were being reflected against their names in the giant dashboard periodically. However, the announcement of the winner was not just a normal scene but instead a celebration as it was none other than the Ulaganayagan himself who announced the winner.

Kamal Haasan, did not carry out his duty through the TV as he does every weekend but instead walked into the house, interacted with all the housemates and finally gave the scores and the golden ticket too.

Both Snehan and Aarav were in contention for the golden ticket with 39 and 36 points respectively where in the scores were revealed but not the personnel.

Kamal Haasan finally revealed that it was Snehan who had earned 39 points and thereby winning a direct entry to the finale. This means that the lyricist could neither be nominated nor eliminated for the next two weeks.

The game now, gets even tougher as its now a fight between some tough folks which includes the likes of Aarav, Ganesh, Harish and Suja. Kamal Haasan walked back to the stage and even discharged his duty of eliminating a contestant which is marked as the usual process.

If Bigg Boss contestants are using the stage to capture visibility and popularity to their fullest then the ace actor cum anchor is using this platform as his launch pad and voice piece for his political ambitions.

One could spot more than a couple of political punches and references every weekend and yes, Kamal is being successful in translating those punches to whistle worthy dialogues.

The show, by all means, would get intense from now on and it's now every individual for themselves who would be battling it out for survival.

Fans/supporters of various contestants are rooting for their favourite contestants, but a huge group of fans are awaiting the D-day just to catch a glimpse of their favourite contestant, Oviya, who could be part of the guest list.