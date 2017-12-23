 »   »   » Vishwaroopam 2 To Be Racier Than The Original!

The actor par excellence and filmmaker Kamal Haasan's much awaited dream project 'Vishwaroopam 2' is all set to be completed and the big budget movie is expected to hit the theatres across the world early next year. Kamal Haasan has written, directed and co-produced the spy thriller which will simultaneously be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
Now much to the delight of fans Kamal Haasan has said that the film is looking great and sounding great. Kamal Haasan made this revelation in his latest social media post.
It is reported that Vishwaroopam 2 is said to be racier and pulsating and it is touted to be a cinematic experience. Kamal Haasan has said that the movie will appeal to the audiences more than the original version did.
The film was expected to hit the screen long before, but it got caught in a lot of wrangles and it remains to be seen if the film will rake up controversies post release just like the movie Viswharoopam.
The film starring Kamal Haasan, Pooja Kumar, Andrea, Shekhar Kapur and Rahul Bose is set in India.Ghibran is doing the music and Shamdat Sainudeen is helming the camera for the mega budget movie, jointly produced by Aascar Films and Raaj Kamal Films International.
Release To Be Prepone To Avoid Clash With 2.O
According to emerging news Kamal Haasan is planning to prepone the release of Vishwaroopam 2 from April to January 2018. It is heard that the legendary actor is shooting the last song of the film at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.
It is also heard that by deciding to move the release date, Kamal Haasan is targeting a safe release not overlapping with the release of Rajinikanth's 2.O.
Rajinikanth's 2.O was scheduled to release on January 25 but because of the substantial CG work the film's release has been postponed. So Kamal Haasan is planning to make use of the Republic Day weekend for his Tamil-Hindi bilingual Vishwaroopam 2, says a source in the Tamil film industry.
The Delay Of Viswaroopam 2
The sequel to Viswaroopam is delayed because of producer Aascar Ravichandran's financial woes, says reports. But it is heard that some of the wrangles have been cleared after some negotiations.
Vishwaroopam was also originally scheduled to release on 25 January 2013, but certain religious groups protested against the film and it took nearly two weeks for the actor to clear all the hurdles in Tamil Nadu. After five years, Kamal Haasan is back with the sequel but this time, he is confident of releasing the film without any controversy.
Theatrical Trailer
The theatrical trailer of Viswaroopam is ready and it is heard that it has already been exhibited to Kamal's close associates. It is reported that those who viewed the trailer have showered praised for its technical finesse.
Viswaroopam 2 Specialities
The sequel is expected to have drama and action in the right mix. A major highlight of the film is touted to be an elaborately shot underwater stunt.
The original plan was to release the trailer on Kamal sir's birthday the 7th of November but the Hindi version of the trailer needed some work. Since the film is a bilingual, everyone in the team felt the Tamil and Hindi trailers should be released simultaneously, according to reports from sources close to the makers.
Kamal Haasan’s Recent Struggles
Thoonga Vanam (2015), a remake of the French film Sleepless Nights was Kamal Haasan's last proper release in Tamil, but the movie failed to make any impact at the box office.
Sabaash Naidu
After Thoonga Vanam, Kamal Haasan had started a comedy movie Sabaash Naidu a spin-off of his Balraam Naidu character from Dasavathram and Shruti Haasan was cast to play his daughter.
But the film has been suspended temporarily owing to several reasons. After the film's director TK Rajeev fell ill, Kamal himself came to take care of the direction. After two schedules, Kamal fractured his leg.
Recently Kamal said that he will be completing his pending films before his much anticipated political entry. Before his hugely hyped political entry, Kamal is expected to complete three films - Vishwaroopam 2, Sabaash Naidu, and Indian 2 with star director Shankar.