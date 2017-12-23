 »   »   » Vishwaroopam 2 To Be Racier Than The Original!

The actor par excellence and filmmaker Kamal Haasan's much awaited dream project 'Vishwaroopam 2' is all set to be completed and the big budget movie is expected to hit the theatres across the world early next year. Kamal Haasan has written, directed and co-produced the spy thriller which will simultaneously be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Now much to the delight of fans Kamal Haasan has said that the film is looking great and sounding great. Kamal Haasan made this revelation in his latest social media post.



It is reported that Vishwaroopam 2 is said to be racier and pulsating and it is touted to be a cinematic experience. Kamal Haasan has said that the movie will appeal to the audiences more than the original version did.



The film was expected to hit the screen long before, but it got caught in a lot of wrangles and it remains to be seen if the film will rake up controversies post release just like the movie Viswharoopam.



The film starring Kamal Haasan, Pooja Kumar, Andrea, Shekhar Kapur and Rahul Bose is set in India.Ghibran is doing the music and Shamdat Sainudeen is helming the camera for the mega budget movie, jointly produced by Aascar Films and Raaj Kamal Films International.

