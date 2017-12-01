 »   »   » Lakshmi Priya Responds To Haters And Trollers!

The recent concept for meme creators in social media was a short movie named, Lakshmi. The movie was appreciated by a section of audience and was ridiculed by the other for its content and portrayal of its leading lady and her fidelity. The latter felt that the movie's theme conveys a wrong message to the society and is not in the best of the taste.

In her recent interview to a web channel, actress Lakshmi Priya has responded to the social media folks in a detailed manner.

An excerpt from her interview goes like this...

"Initially, when Gautham Menon sir released the film through his channel, the film was widely praised, for the first two or three days. I saw a few men sharing this link on their wall, and below those posts, I saw few women commenting that they have also encountered incidents like this, but were hesitant to share the link on their personal profile, as they thought they'd be trolled and criticised.

Likewise, a few people called up to me and said they loved the film, but couldn't share the film on social media, because they were scared of the abuses.

But then, in a few days of time, the comments started to change, and the negativity started. If you didn't like the film, very much agreed, tell the reason why you didn't like the film. I didn't understand why these people go into personal abuse. That is not at all needed and not good too. They should know that we are actors, and we would do different kinds of roles.



Take any form of art, be it dance, or music, or films, you cannot satisfy everyone. Obviously, a few people will have a difference of opinion. That is fine, and you have the right to. That is your right, and you can also communicate the same. But there is a line for that. When you cross that line and start to disrespect the person, then it goes nasty. The personal abuse is very much wrong.

Attacking the performer, director, their families, is all very bad. What did our families do? It is very indecent and uncalled for. The social media abuse culture is very atrocious. We've seen it many times earlier too, for various films and other incidents. That really needs to stop.

Anyone, who has seen the movie, will be able to relate to that character. Everyone would have seen a Lakshmi in our lives; it might be our friend, our neighbour, our distant relative or anyone. That is what I feel, is the biggest positive of the film."

Source*: Behindwoods

A complete set of mixed reactions can be found in the comments section of the video. The short flick has garnered over 5 Million staggering views with over 51k Likes and 12k dislikes.