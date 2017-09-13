 »   »   » Mahesh Babu To Follow The Footsteps Of This Tamil Superstar!

In what is said to be the biggest flick for the Telugu supremo, Mahesh Babu, the movie seems to be getting just even bigger, especially after its Tamil version's audio launch event in Chennai.

The charming actor has a stupendous fan base both in AP/TG circuits & overseas and now is all set to expand his market to the neighbouring state, Tamil Nadu.



Superstar Rajnikanth, the undisputed emperor of South Indian Cinema, was able to capture wider attention only after he ventured out in extending his market base. Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu is on the right path and following the footsteps of Thalaiva and is now stepping into the Tamil filmdom laterally.



The audio launch function was inundated with quite a lot of Mahesh's fans, and the cast/crew of the movie too, added a lot of flavour to the colourful night.



Mahesh who spoke in Tamil seems to be deeply satisfied with the movie. The 42-year-old actor thanked AR Murugadoss profusely for his quality making and also acknowledged the producer, Rakul Preet Singh, Harris Jayaraj and Peter Heins.



SJ Surya who had directed Mahesh in Nani, was all praises on the movie's antagonist and called him a visionary. Mahesh also said the dialogue, "I'm waiting" from Thupakki and Kaththi was his favourite dialogue of AR Murugadoss.



He was contented and blessed for having loads of fans' love and a great career and eventually thanked the almighty.

The President of Actors' Association, Vishal wholeheartedly welcomed Mahesh into the Tamil fraternity and confirmed that he would be braced with a resounding reception post the movie's release.



AR Murugadoss compared Mahesh's dedication to that of Aamir Khan. Spyder had an exhausting stretch of 80 night shoot days to which the actor cooperated and involved without any tantrums. Mahesh had even assured a bonus 10 days of shoot in case if need be.



ARM who became an instant fan of Mahesh Babu after watching Okkadu, wanted to make Ghajini in Telugu with Mahesh and then Thupakki with him, where both didn't materialize and eventually fizzled out.



The movie's antagonist, SJ Surya, who was associated earlier with Mahesh as a director, was ecstatic to have worked with the actor once again. He assured the Ghattamaneni actor that the Tamil audience would accept this Superstar much similar to the Telugu audience who accepted Tamil Superstar.



The movie is all set to storm into theatres worldwide on 27th of this month. The pre-release business of the movie is rumoured to be around a whopping 150 Cr and the Tamil theatrical version itself is around 17 Cr. With already a great hold on AP/TG & overseas market, Mahesh now, is all set to explore and capture the Tamil Nadu market as well.