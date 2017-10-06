 »   »   » Mersal Achieves Two Rare Feats!

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie, Mersal, which is slated for a Diwali release, is getting bigger and bigger with each passing day. The movie is setting records and raising expectations as the D-day is nearing. Initially, it was the first look of the movie which created waves in the social media followed by the massive teaser of the movie.

The teaser created gigantic records and is now the most liked teaser of Indian cinema. However, the movie's teaser has also earned another distinguished spot of being the 3rd South Indian movie teaser to surpass 25M views after Kabali and Baahubali 2.



Not just that, Mersal, also becomes the third South Indian movie to be screened at the prestigious Le Grand Rex theatre in Paris which boasts a seating capacity of 2200, and has earned the tag of world's biggest theatre. Mersal earns the distinctive opportunity after Baahubali and Kabali.



However, there seems to be more than one issue concerning the team of Mersal. First up, a case was filed at the high court by a personnel named Rajendran objecting the title of the movie. The court had directed the team of Mersal, to stop its promotional activities on the said title until the final hearing is out, which is expected to come out in a day or two.



The makers have decided to name the movie as Alaporan Tamizhan, an alternative title if Mersal is revoked. The movie team has planned to take up the movie to censor board for certification on 9th October and are keeping their fingers crossed to get the title issue sorted out before the same.



Adding salt to the wound comes the state government's directive of levying 10% entertainment tax on cinema. This sudden move has forced an indefinite strike by Multiplex Association of India and Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners and Distributors Association until the laid rule is revoked.



The TNFPC has announced that no new movies would be released tomorrow and in the coming weeks until a smooth resolution is sought for the ongoing issue.



Both these factors tend to have spiked the tension in the Mersal camp and one hopes that the team emerges victorious fighting these issues.