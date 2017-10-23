 »   »   » Mersal Box Office: First Day Worldwide Collections

Ever since the movie was in its making process, it was a constant butt for criticism and controversy. Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal made its way through rough roads pre and post-release of the movie. Initially, the title of the movie created an issue, where the team had to wait patiently to get clearance from the court. This was followed by the NOC from the Animal Welfare Board before they could get the censor certificate.

The movie was affected by the state government's levy of local body entertainment tax and thus, the ticket prices in Tamil Nadu had to be revised.



Now, post the release of the movie, the content of Mersal seems to be pinching certain governance bodies as it has once again landed in the midst of controversies.



Despite of all these issues, Mersal had made a gigantic pre-release business and has achieved an earth-shattering opening across the globe. However, the authenticity of the collections is not too transparent as trade analysts' in Tamil Nadu have different viewpoints with different collection records on the books.



Let's check out the pre-release business and the initial day's WW collections...



Pre-release Business



Tamil Nadu: 70 Cr



Karnataka: 5.5 Cr



Kerala: 6.6 Cr



Andhra & Nizam: 4.6 Cr



Rest of India: 0.8 Cr



Overseas: 26 Cr



WW Theatricals: 113.5 Cr



Satellite Tamil version: 28.5 Cr



Hindi version: 11 Cr



Music: 3 Cr



Overall: 156 Cr



A huge non-Rajini record in terms of pre-release business.



Day 1 WW Collections (Gross)



Tamil Nadu: 22-24 Cr (all-time record)



Karnataka: 5.0 Cr (non-Rajini record)



Kerala: 4.5 Cr (all-time Tamil record)



Andhra & Nizam: NA (not yet released in the region)



Rest of India: 0.6 Cr



USA/Canada: 3.2 Cr (non-Rajini record for premieres)



Rest of OS Estimated: 9 Cr (non-Rajini record)



WW Theatricals: 47-49 Cr



The movie has marked the biggest ever opening in Tamil Nadu surpassing Rajinikanth's blockbuster Kabali's 21.5 Cr. The movie is now the 2nd biggest Tamil grosser across the globe after Kabali and 5th highest day 1 grosser in South India.



Though the movie has set a series of records, an official and transparent collection method needs to be looked into for the future. The confusion might be due to the recently implemented ET Tax by the state government.



However, the Mersal seems to be a clear winner and Vijay has once again proved his star power at the box office.