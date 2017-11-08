 »   »   » Mersal Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Is Cruising Ahead

Mersal, which graced the screens during the Deepavali season has given the Tamil film industry yet another blockbuster. Thalapathy Vijay starrer has won the big test and is continuing its amazing cruise that it started on its very first day.

Directed by Atlee, Mersal made a big release on October 19, 2017. Some good reviews started to pour in for the movie and there was no looking back.. The film is all set to enter the fourth week of its run and is still going strong.



Keep scrolling down to read Mersal box office report in detail..



Opening Day Collections On its release day of Deepavali, Mersal got a stellar start at the box office. Reportedly, the film raked in approximately 43 Crores from the worldwide market with the film have grossed above 30 Crores from the domestic market.

First Week Collections Mersal continued its magnificent run in the later days, as well. Various reports suggest that the film fetched 170 Crores on its very first week at the worldwide box office and went on to cross the 200-Crore mark at the worldwide box office within the first 12 days.

Latest Collection Report Mersal has completed the third week of its run and the film is all set to break new records. According to the trade reports that have come in, Mersal has crossed the 220-Crore mark with the film having grossed above 110 Crores from Tamil Nadu alone.

Chennai Box Office Mersal is sitting pretty at the theatres in Chennai. According to a report by Behindwoods, the Vijay starrer has already fetched 13.8 Crores from Chennai city alone.

At The Kerala Box Office The case isn't different in Kerala, as well. The film has emerged as one of the top grossers of Vijay in Kerala and has crossed the 20-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.

The Telugu Version Meanwhile, the Telugu version of Mersal, which has been titled as Adrinidhi is yet to hit the theatres. The movie will finally make it to the theatres on November 09, 2017 and the Telugu version is expected to do a fantastic business, as well.



Undoubtedly, Mersal has turned out to become one of the highest grossers in the acting career of Vijay so far, and the big budget venture has lived up to the promise that it bestowed on the people.