 »   »   » Mersal: Highs & Lows Of The Movie Before Its Grand Release

Just a week left for the grand release of Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal and the film's crew is experiencing quite a few favourable and unfavourable weather conditions, making it a sweet yet difficult pill to swallow.

Response To Audio And Teaser



The audio has been a sensational hit and one could expect no less as it is the Mozart of Madras, AR Rahman, who has rendered the music. "Azhaporan Tamizhan" and "Neethane" have been chartbusters already and the visualisations of the songs are sure to enhance the experience by multifolds. The teaser of the movie has already created some earth-shattering records and holds the distinction of being the most liked and disliked teaser of Indian cinema.



Court Case For The Title



A certain film-maker, named Rajendran, had slammed a title infringement case against the makers of the movie, requesting the honourable court to direct the team to change the title of the movie. Rajendran had registered Meralayittan and Naan Mersalayittan for his movie in the chamber and wanted the Mersal team to refrain from using the same. However, the court dismissed the case and passed judgement in favour of the latter.



Rumoured Clash With Mohanlal's Movie



The second biggest market for actor Vijay after Tamil Nadu is Kerala. The tension was growing in the Mersal camp when they realised that their movie would be locking horns with Mohanlal's Villain-a clash with Malayalam's best actor would only ensure a huge cut in their revenue. But much to their content, Villain's release date has moved to a different date facilitating a solo Mersal release.



Tamil Nadu Local Body Tax



A double blow to the cinema industry; with the existing GST already increasing the price of tickets, the local body entertainment tax of 10% seems to be a burner. The dispute is still on and if the government keeps its word, then the final ticket price would range between Rs 200-250, hampering the viewership to a certain extent. The already existing curse called piracy will extend its roots even further and will be embraced by a larger set of audience.



Producer of the movie, Aditi Ravindranath expressed a painful remark: "To All : Please understand a producers plight. Really hope #doubletaxation issue gets sorted. Team #MERSAL needs a Diwali release."Sic



Release In Le Grand Rex, Paris



Mersal becomes only the third South Indian movie, after Baahubali and Kabali, to get an esteemed release in Paris's Le Grand Rex Theatre, one of the biggest theatres across the globe.



The movie is steered by Atlee Kumar for the story and penned by Baahubali's writer, Vijayendra Prasad. Kajal Agarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menon will be seen complimenting Vijay while SJ Surya, the current sensation after Spyder, would be seen taking on Thalapathy on screen.