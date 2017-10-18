 »   »   » Mersal Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Mersal, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role is the big release of the day (October 19, 2017). The much awaited film of the year is all set to conquer the cinema screens across India with its real big release.
Mersal is also the second association of Atlee and Vijay, after the blockbuster movie Theri. So, the expectations are on the higher side for Mersal and the duo is expected to register yet another big blockbuster.
Today, the social media will be flooded with the reviews and reactions about Mersal and the reactions of the audiences. Let us see what the audiences have got to say about the movie..
The Positives & The Negatives
One of the initial reviews of Vijay's Mersal suggests that the story, content, dialogues and direction are the positives of the movie. At the same time, the some of the sequences in flashback haven't gone down well.
Another Blockbuster
The above review suggests that Mersal is another blockbuster of actor Vijay. The first half of the film said to be having some class elements whereas the second half as more of mass elements.
A Film With A Good Message
In the above review it has been mentioned that Mersal has a good first half and at the same time the second half of the film is an average one but has a good message to deliver.
A Brilliant Movie..!
The above tweet indicates that Mersal is a brilliant movie. It also indicates that Atlee, the director of Mersal, has portrayed Thalapathy Vijay perfectly in the film.
Karthick Naren About Mersal..!
Young film-maker Karthick Naren, who impressed one and all with his debut movie D16 made it a point to watch the FDFS of Mersal. He took to twitter to shower praises on Thalapathy Vijay and Mersal.
A Brilliant Movie..!
Some of the reviews suggest that Mersal is a perfect Diwali treat for the audiences. In the above mentioned tweet, it has been indicated that each scene of Mersal is pure mass.
Yet Another Positive Review
Well, Mersal has been receiving some real good reviews. According to the above tweet, Vijay, DOP, Nithya Menen, AR Rahman etc., are the biggest positives of the film. On the other hand, the first 15 minutes of the movie and the placement of songs in the second half are the slight negatives of the
A Family Entertainer
Here is a review that states that Mersal is a well-packaged family entertainer. According to the twwet, Mersal does remind of many other movies but the film has been made with care.