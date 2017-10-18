 »   »   » Mersal Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Mersal, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role is the big release of the day (October 19, 2017). The much awaited film of the year is all set to conquer the cinema screens across India with its real big release.

Mersal is also the second association of Atlee and Vijay, after the blockbuster movie Theri. So, the expectations are on the higher side for Mersal and the duo is expected to register yet another big blockbuster.



Today, the social media will be flooded with the reviews and reactions about Mersal and the reactions of the audiences. Let us see what the audiences have got to say about the movie..

