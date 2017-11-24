 »   »   » IN PICS! Namitha Ties The Knot With Veerendra Chowdhary!

Wedding bells have rung yet again in Kollywood. Popular actress Namitha, who has appeared in a good number of Tamil and Telugu movies has tied the knot with Veerendra Chowdhary today (November 24, 2017).

Veerendra Chowdhary is a long-time friend of Namitha and the couple had announced their wedding early this month through a video posted through the official Twitter handle of Raiza, the contestant of Bigg Boss Season 1, who is also a friend of Namitha.

Namith-Veerendra Chowdhary Wedding was held in Thirupathi and the the big wedding ceremony was also attended by the near and dear ones of the couple and some celebrities, as well.

At ISKCON Temple.. Reportedly, the couple tied the knot at the ISKCON temple in Thirupathi. The wedding was conducted according to the Hindu customs. The Bride And The Groom In Blue Reportedly, the wedding ceremony began early in the morning and during the beginning of the ceremony, Namitha was spotted in a blue designer saree whereas Veerendra opted to wear a blue Sherwani. Tying The Knot.. Later, during the main wedding ceremony Namitha wore an orange-pink Kanchivaram Saree whereas Veera was seen in a well-designed Sherwani. Sarathkumar & Family Popular actor Sarathkumar was one of the big celebrities, who attended the wedding. He came along with his wife Raadhika Sarathkumar and wished the couple on the auspicious occasion. Other Celebrities Namitha was a part of the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil and some of the contestants also attended the wedding ceremony. Shakthi, Harathi Ganesh etc., were the prominent contestants who attended the wedding. More About Namitha.. Namitha is a well-known celebrity of the South Indian Film Industry. She has acted with some of the top stars of Tamil film industry like Vijay, Ajith, Sarathkumar etc. Hosting A Reception.. As mentioned, the wedding ceremony of Namitha and Veerendra Chowdhary was attended by the close relatives and friends of the couple. If reports are to be believed, the couple will be hosting a big reception later, in Chennai.

