 »   »   » Napolean Takes A Big Leap To Hollywood!

Veteran Tamil and South Indian actor Napolean, is taking a giant leap in his career. The actor, who is past 25 years in a career that saw him enact a wide variety of roles in different languages, is on the cusp of glory and has landed a role in Hollywood. Napolean has acted in the upcoming supernatural thriller Devil's Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge, directed by Sam Logan Khaleghi.

Napolean, who has sizzled as protagonist and antagonist in more than hundred films is elated and said, "I've lived in Nashville (US) for the last few years, a friend there, Tel K Ganesan, was producing a Hollywood film and wanted me to be part of it. I was hesitant initially since I'm not too comfortable with English but they convinced me that I could pull it off."

Napolean plays a museum curator in the film and he has admitted that language was the biggest challenge. The film was done using live sound and it proved to be a bit difficult for the actor. But he has expressed his satisfaction in pulling off the role and is already in talks for another Hollywood film with the same team.