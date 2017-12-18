 »   »   » Nayanthara Looks So Gorgeous! Check Out Velaikkaran's Second Promo..

Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil and Sivakarthikeyan starrer Velaikkaran's second promo is out and we're absolutely loving it! Nayanthara looks drop-dead gorgeous and we just can't take our eyes off her.
Directed by Mohan Raja, Velaikkaran is an action entertainer film with a relevant social message. It is produced by R.D.Raja, while the music for this action-thriller is by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2017.
So, what are you waiting for? Check out the promo here..
Story first published: Monday, December 18, 2017, 12:06 [IST]
