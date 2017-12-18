 »   »   » Nayanthara Looks So Gorgeous! Check Out Velaikkaran's Second Promo..

Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil and Sivakarthikeyan starrer Velaikkaran's second promo is out and we're absolutely loving it! Nayanthara looks drop-dead gorgeous and we just can't take our eyes off her.

Directed by Mohan Raja, Velaikkaran is an action entertainer film with a relevant social message. It is produced by R.D.Raja, while the music for this action-thriller is by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2017.



So, what are you waiting for? Check out the promo here..

