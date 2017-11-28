 »   »   » Nivin Pauly’s Richie: The Trailer Raises Expectations!

The present sensation of Malayalam cinema industry is all set to capture the attention of Tamil cine industry and its audiences as well. A very familiar face to the audience of Tamil Cinema, Nivin Pauly, the boy next door went places with his blockbuster hit, Premam. So much was the craze that the movie ran for over 250 days in Chennai city.

Nivin Pauly's First Straight Movie In Tamil



Now, Nivin is all geared up for his Tamil movie, Richie, an official remake of Kannada's Ulidavaru Kandanthe. Ulidavaru Kandanthe, is directed by Rakshith Shetty, who was also the lead actor of the flick.



The movie, though was not a huge commercial success, managed to win accolades for its screenplay, music and dialogues. It cemented a firm spot for Rakshith Shetty in the Kannada filmdom.



The same result is expected out of Richie, as both Nivin Pauly and the makers of the movie are hoping for a warm welcome to the former into the Tamil Cinema. Recently, a 1.46 min long trailer of the movie was released and the same has garnered huge positive responses from the audience.



Nivin looks dashing and seems to have done justice to the lead role. For audience who have watched the original version, they don't quite seem to get a chance to differentiate between Rakshith and Nivin as both these young bundle of talents are equally good in screen presence and appeal.



Response To The Trailer



Richie trailer, so far has garnered close to 1.9 Million views with over 61K Likes. Indeed quite an achievement considering the fact that the director is not a big name in the circles and it's just a debut vehicle for the lead actor.



Richie, is coupled with a gripping and intelligent screenplay where multiple incidents and characters, will be seen running parallel to each other without much interconnection between themselves. However, at a certain point of time, all characters and incidents will be interlaced with one another and eventually lead to the crux of the movie.



The best part was the launch of Richie's trailer, where three talented and young stars of Kannada, Tamil and Telugu cinema respectively, happened to share a direct and lateral camaraderie between them.



Rakshith Shetty, the actor and director of the original version, expressed his happiness and conveyed his wishes to the Tamil counterpart through his twitter account.



Rakshith Shetty's Words Of Encouragement



"It's been 4 years now. My baby is grown and ready to take on the world once again. I see the characters I had created long ago speaking in Tamil. @prgautham83 , @NivinOfficial and many from the team... I have made such good friends on this beautiful journey." - Sic



"Watch the trailer of #Richie, share and like. Many have shown immense love for the film in Kannada, now don't forget to watch it in Tamil. As seen by the rest in a different Perspective. Gautham, thanks for this one. Way to go." - Sic



The trailer was launched by the current heartthrob of Tamil cinema, Siva Karthikeyan.



"Nivin Pauly had announced the same through his twitter account, @Siva_Kartikeyan will be releasing the trailer of #Richie at 6 pm today! Stay tuned!-Sic and then had shared the link of the trailer along with umpteen amount of happiness. It was a dream to do a direct Tamil film & then #Richie happened! Here's the trailer!" - Sic



Siva Karthikeyan's Humble Gesture



"Siva Karthikeyan on the other hand launched the trailer and wished the entire team. Happy to launch the trailer of Nivin Pauly's Tamil film #Richie - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FAs36FIRAzY ... Best wishes to @NivinOfficial Bro @natty_nataraj sir @ShraddhaSrinath Dir @prgautham83 & full team"- Sic



Richie stars Nivin Pauly, Shraddha Srinath, Prakash Raj and Natarajan Subramaniyam in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Gautham Ramachandran and music is composed by the original music director, Ajneesh Lokanath. The movie is all set to hit screens on Dec 8.